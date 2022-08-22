2022 August 22 18:21

Atomflot notifies of public hearing regarding environmental expertise of project on floating dock for icebreakers in Murmansk

The project rejection can lead to disruption of NSR infrastructure development plan until 2035

FSUE Atomflot says it has notified of the public hearing regarding the environmental expertise of the project on placing a floating dock for icebreakers in Murmansk.

The public discussion will be held between August 27 and September 25, 2022.

According to the statement, the floating dock is needed to ensure interseason repair of icebreakers including ships of Project 22220 which are under construction and which can only be repaired in a floating dock. Atomflot emphasizes that the project rejection can have a negative impact on the technical state of the icebreaking fleet and, therefore, lead to problems of the Northern Sea Route operation and disruption of the NSR infrastructure development plan until 2035.

In June 2021, FSUE Atomflot and Kuzey Star Shipyard Denizcilik Sanayi ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Turkey) signed a contract on construction of a floating dock for nuclear-powered icebreakers of Project 22220. The contract price was RUB 4.981 billion. According to the contract terms, the construction and the delivery of the floating dock to the port of Murmansk is to take 29 months. The dock particulars: capacity - 30,000 tonnes, LOA – at least 220 meters, BOA – about 48 meters, pontoon height – about 6 meters, endurance - 7 days, crew – about 30.

