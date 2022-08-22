2022 August 22 17:50

Two more bulkers with Ukraine’s agricultural products leave territorial waters of Ukraine

The Great Arsenal with 25,000 tonnes of wheat is heading to Egypt, the Maranta is transporting 5,300 tonnes of corn to Greece

Two vessels carrying Ukraine’s agricultural products which left the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk on Monday morning have left the territorial waters of Ukraine, according to TASS referring to Marine Traffic.

Dry cargo vessel Great Arsenal with 25,000 tonnes of wheat is heading to Egypt while cargo ship Maranta is transporting 5,300 tonnes of corn to Greece.

Their departure had been previously approved by the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul.

On 22 July 2022, Ukraine, Turkey, Russia and the UN signed an agreement to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor for commercial food exports from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea – Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. The agreement is in force for 120 days and can be extended upon expiry.

Related link:

21 ships shipped 563,318 tonnes of food products from Ukrainian ports from 1 August 2022 >>>>

First ship with Ukrainian grain leaves Odesa - Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry >>>>