2022 August 22 17:41

Australian Maritime Alliance partners with IMC Naval Architects for LAND 8710

The Australian Maritime Alliance (AMA) has teamed with IMC Naval Architects (IMC) to deliver a state-of-the-art solution for the Australian Army’s LAND 8710 Phase 1A program, according to Serco's release.

The AMA, a joint venture between Serco and Civmec, is offering an evolved Littoral Manoeuvre Vessel – Medium (LMV-M) design, ‘Oboe’, with IMC’s complementary capabilities.

The addition of IMC as an Australian naval architecture and marine engineering consultant brings a wide portfolio of local skills, experience and expertise reinforcing AMA’s sovereign proposal.

Serco Defence Managing Director, Clint Thomas AM, CSC, said the AMA is maximising Australian industry skills for the complex project for Army, ensuring shipbuilding expertise remains in-country long-term.

Representing a step-change in amphibious operations capability for the Army, the Oboe features a proven through-deck design, allowing for more flexible load/offload options and rapid ramp-to-ramp marriages with amphibious and sealift ships.

The design offers superior seakeeping and load carrying capabilities, with Oboe’s three deck design allowing the crew accommodation and engineering spaces to benefit from large dedicated full-width compartments, and brings over 200m2 of useable vehicle deck to facilitate mixed load configurations.

Serco Australia and Civmec have come together to pursue their shared vision to deliver the next-generation in assured amphibious capabilities for the Australian Defence Force under a new Joint Venture company, the Australian Maritime Alliance. Serco and Civmec are leading an Australia-wide team in solution development and industrial mobilisation in pursuit of the LAND 8710 Phase 1A program.



IMC Naval Architects (IMC) is an independent Australian naval architecture consultancy based in Fremantle, Western Australia providing comprehensive naval architecture and marine engineering services to the global marine industry. With over 25 years’ experience servicing the Offshore, Logistics, Fishing, Minerals, Marine Infrastructure and Defence sectors with ship design, vessel modification & conversion, naval architecture, offshore engineering and vessel acquisition management, IMC’s experience is reflected in its bespoke design solutions.