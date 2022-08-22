2022 August 22 18:07

Siem Offshore confirms contract extension for "Avalon Sea"

Siem Offshore can confirm an agreement has been made for a contract extension in Canada, according to the company's release. The extension refers to the Ice Class AHTS vessel "Avalon Sea", covering a firm duration of 18 months upon completion of the current term. This will ensure continued operations for the vessel well into Q2 2024.