-
2022 August 22 18:07
Siem Offshore confirms contract extension for "Avalon Sea"
Siem Offshore can confirm an agreement has been made for a contract extension in Canada, according to the company's release. The extension refers to the Ice Class AHTS vessel "Avalon Sea", covering a firm duration of 18 months upon completion of the current term. This will ensure continued operations for the vessel well into Q2 2024.
Другие новости по темам: Siem Offshore
2022 August 22
2022 August 21
2022 August 20
2022 August 19
2022 August 18
|18:41
|Yilport Holding appoints co-CEO
|18:01
|Propulsion and hull design can significantly reduce shipping emissions and lower underwater noise - VTT