  • 2022 August 22 18:07

    Siem Offshore confirms contract extension for "Avalon Sea"

    Siem Offshore can confirm an agreement has been made for a contract extension in Canada, according to the company's release. The extension refers to the Ice Class AHTS vessel "Avalon Sea", covering a firm duration of 18 months upon completion of the current term. This will ensure continued operations for the vessel well into Q2 2024.

