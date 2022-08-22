2022 August 22 15:20

Vladimir Gryzlov replaced Valery Khon as General Director of Petersburg Oil Terminal

Vladimir Gryzlov, Image source: POT

Valery Khon, General Director of Petersburg Oil Terminal (POT) has stepped down of his own will due to a transfer to another appointment, according to POT. New General Director Vladimir Gryzlov whose previous position at POT – Executive Director of the company.

Vladimir Gryzlov is a graduate of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping. He had additional training and practice at international logistic companies, studied accounting at Ernst&Young. He has an experience of over 20 years in operational management of companies involved in bunkering and logistics, purchase and sale of oil products. Had been with POT since 2017: first ad Deputy General Director for Commercial Issues, then – Executive Director.

Valery Khon. Image source: POT

Valery Khon had been heading POT since 2017. Under his management, the terminal’s throughput surged by over 38%, from 6.5 million tonnes in 2017 to over 9 million tonnes in 2021. The company’s revenue has almost tripled over that period.

It was the period when a project on reconstruction of POT’s old part was launched. The terminal was given a status of a strategic investor into the city economy and the project obtained a status of a strategic investment project of Saint-Petersburg. Under the project, obsolete storage facilities will be replaced with a modern complex of similar capacity for transshipment of a wide range of cargo. For that purpose, a new 40,000-cbm tank was into operation at the terminal. Improvement of logistic processes after decommissioning of the old facilities in August 2021 allowed for handling of almost 1 million tonnes of oil products.

According to Mikhail Skigin, Chairman of Petersburg Oil Terminal BoD, “the terminal secured its leadership in the market of oil products handling under the management of Valery Khon. That period saw an improvement of logistics and cooperation with Russian Railways. Besides, a strategically important project on reconstruction of the terminal’s old facilities was launched which contributes to flexibility of POT’s activities in the highly volatile oil market … Vladimir Gryzlov was chosen as a new General Director of POT deliberately: he is a crucial member of the terminal team who took a direct part in development and implementation of the project on reconstruction of the terminal’s old part. I am sure, the project will be implemented under his leadership and the company will continue its development,” commented Mikhail Skigin.

Petersburg Oil Terminal is one of Russia’s terminals for transshipment of oil products in the Baltic Region. It is an advanced transshipment facility and one of the largest stevedoring companies of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg. The terminal established in 1995 covers the area of 37 hectares and numbers 37 tanks for light and dark oil products. In 2021, POT shipped 9 million tonnes of oil products.