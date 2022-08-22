2022 August 22 15:04

Hamburg's first start-up for digitalization celebrates its 40th anniversary

DAKOSY, Hamburg's original start-up for digitalization, is celebrating its 40th anniversary, according to the Port of Hamburg's release. Driven by the port industry, DAKOSY was founded in 1982 with the aim of staying ahead of competition from other seaports as a "faster port." With its numerous IT platforms, DAKOSY is now an established digitalizer for neutral logistics solutions far beyond the city limits of the Hanseatic City of Hamburg.

In the port of Hamburg, more than 2,500 enterprises from port operations, logistics, manufacturing and trade as well as many public authorities are connected to DAKOSY’s Port Community System. At Frankfurt Airport, the cargo community platform FAIR@link, which has been in operation since 2015, counts over 700 participants. Another important pillar is contributed by smart solutions in the areas of customs and forwarding, with more than 2,000 freight forwarders, industry and trading companies in Europe who work with these solutions daily.



DAKOSY received a boost in the establishment of Hamburg’s Port Community System with the introduction of the IT platform ZAPP (Customs Export Monitoring in the Paperless Port), which was created together with the port industry and the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg in 1997.

Another milestone for DAKOSY was its entry into air cargo logistics. Following the example of the Port Community System at the Port of Hamburg, the software provider began to build a digital cargo community platform at Frankfurt Airport in 2009.

Looking ahead to the next several years, Wrage and Spark expect high potential for the networking of IT platforms along transport chains.

As one of the leading software companies for logistics, DAKOSY has been offering digital solutions for international freight forwarding and Customs clearance as well as supply chain management for nearly 40 years. In addition, DAKOSY operates the Port Community System (PCS) for the Port of Hamburg and the Cargo Community System (FAIR@Link) for Frankfurt and Hamburg Airports. All companies and authorities involved in import and export processes can use these digital platforms to handle their transport processes quickly and with maximum automation.