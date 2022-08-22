2022 August 22 11:01

DEME successfully performs a ground investigation campaign for Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2

DEME’s DP2 offshore installation vessel ‘Neptune’ has successfully performed an offshore ground investigation campaign for Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2, which is located near Arklow, County Wicklow, Ireland. SSE Renewables, the leading energy company that is developing the wind farm, chartered ‘Neptune’ for the geotechnical survey, according to the company's release.



Additionally, SSE Renewables contracted Fugro and its team was on board and responsible for the coordination and the performance of the ground investigations. Another major reason for the timely completion of this project was the close cooperation between SSE Renewables, DEME and Fugro.

Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2 will have a maximum export capacity of up to 800 MW. The new wind farm will be capable of powering almost 850,000 homes each year and offsetting around 830 billion kilos of carbon emissions annually. Under the current planning timeline, the project is expected to deliver first power in 2028 and complete in 2029, subject to a final investment decision.



DEME is a contractor in the fields of offshore energy, environmental remediation, dredging and marine infrastructure. DEME also engages in concessions activities in offshore wind, marine infrastructure, green hydrogen, and mineral harvesting. The company can build on more than 145 years of experience and is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.