2022 August 21 15:23

NOAA National Marine Fisheries proposed rule change (North Atlantic Right Whales)

NOAA Fisheries is proposing to modify the Seasonal Management Areas along the U.S. Atlantic East Coast to create Seasonal Speed Zones to reduce the risk of lethal collisions with endangered North Atlantic right whales. The proposed rule will modify the boundaries and seasonal timing; change vessel size to include all vessels greater than or equal to 35 ft.; and, will restrict vessels within active Seasonal Speed Zones to 10 knot maximum speed.



Proposed Seasonal Speed Zone from Nov 15 – Apr 15 will extend from Port Canaveral out to sea approximately 5 nm and south to approximately Melbourne.



NOAA proposing expanded boundary, timing and reduced vessel speeds to mitigate risk of lethal collisions​



Modifications as proposed will impact ALL vessels larger than 35 ft. (vs. current 65 ft.)​



If rule succeeds, changes will impact Canaveral inlet navigation, safe maneuverability​ of vessels and transit times in/out of Port Canaveral.