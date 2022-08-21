  • Home
  • News
  • Jandt expands crane fleet with Liebherr LTM 1150-5.3 mobile crane
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 21 13:48

    Jandt expands crane fleet with Liebherr LTM 1150-5.3 mobile crane

    New 150-tonne crane complements crane fleet between 100 and 200 tonnes lifting capacity

    Jandt Kranvermietung GmbH has taken delivery of a Liebherr LTM 1150-5.3 mobile crane. With the new 150-tonne crane, the company from Bielefeld complements its crane fleet in the range between 100 and 200 tonnes lifting capacity. Important criteria in the purchase decision were the very long telescopic boom (66 metres), the high lifting capacities and the economical transport concept of the Liebherr 5-axle crane.

    Authorised signatory Jens Lübeck travelled to the Liebherr manufacturing plant in Ehingen to take delivery of the new LTM 1150-5.3. He reports: "In the range of our cranes between the 100 and 200 tonne class, we previously only had the LTM 1130-5.1. And since this was always very well utilised, we wanted to provide it with a reinforcement. The LTM 1150-5.3, which Liebherr has launched on the market as the successor to the 130-tonner, was therefore the logical choice for us."

    Long and strong telescopic boom with simultaneous economic mobility

    After building around 1,500 units, Liebherr presented the LTM 1150-5.3 in autumn 2020 as the successor to the successful LTM 1130-5.1. With a maximum lifting capacity of 150 tonnes and a 66-metre telescopic boom, it complements the Liebherr crane range below the 180-tonne LTM 1160-5.2. The telescopic boom, which is ten per cent longer than its predecessor, lifts loads that are on average 15 per cent higher, both with maximum and partial ballast. The achievement of the Liebherr engineers here was that the low overall weight of the predecessor could be maintained: With twelve tonnes of axle load, the crane carries nine tonnes of ballast on public roads.

    This was also an important criterion for Jandt Kranvermietung GmbH when deciding on the purchase. "With nine tonnes of ballast, we can use the LTM 1150-3.1 excellently in the taxi crane business. If we need more power, we can get by with just one vehicle when transporting the counterweight. This allows us to offer our customers a very economical solution," says Lübeck.

    Classic areas of application for the new 150-tonne crane at Jandt will be construction crane assembly and support work in wind power, as well as precast concrete assembly and activities on construction sites in the energy sector. In this context, Lübeck emphasises the high lifting capacity values with 45 tonnes maximum ballast and the 6-metre longer telescopic boom compared to the LTM 1130-5.1.

    Long-standing partnership with Liebherr

    20 telescopic mobile cranes in Jandt's fleet bear the Liebherr logo. Lübeck explains: "As a long-standing customer, we appreciate the partnership and the innovative strength of Liebherr. These factors have contributed significantly to the success and growth of our company. We are convinced of the cost-effectiveness of the products, for example the Liebherr single-engine concept, which has enabled us to further reduce the CO2 emissions of our fleet. On the other hand, we benefit from the excellent service for our entire fleet."

    Jandt is also consistently focusing on CO2 reduction with the procurement of the new LTM 1150-5.3. As with the latest developments in the Liebherr mobile crane series, the 150-tonner also features ECOmode in crane operation for fuel and CO2 savings and noise reduction. On the one hand, the complete pump drive can be automatically disengaged in engine idling mode and switched back on again in a matter of seconds via the intelligent control system when power is required. On the other hand, the crane control system automatically calculates the optimum engine speed for the working speed preselected via the control lever in order to avoid unnecessarily excessive engine speeds. When driving on the road, there is also a switchable eco mode that prescribes an optimised driving setting that saves fuel and CO2 and reduces noise.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 August 21

15:23 NOAA National Marine Fisheries proposed rule change (North Atlantic Right Whales)
14:02 Tauranga sentencing highlights watchkeeping failures - Maritime NZ
13:48 Jandt expands crane fleet with Liebherr LTM 1150-5.3 mobile crane
10:12 DEME successfully performs a ground investigation campaign for Arklow Bank Wind Park P2

2022 August 20

15:06 Crowley appoints Bob Karl as Senior Vice President and GM of Wind Services
13:34 Irving Shipbuilding commences construction of Canada’s sixth Arctic and offshore patrol ship
12:56 JAXPORT named the top port in the nation by Logistics Management magazine readers
10:14 Ingalls Shipbuilding hosts a keel laying ceremony for Arleigh Burke-class Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129)

2022 August 19

18:10 An important milestone for the Hapag-Lloyd and DAL integration
17:57 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:39 USC to introduce enhanced financial control of shipbuilding contracts
17:18 Diana Shipping announces sale and leaseback of m/v New Orleans and m/v Santa Barbara
17:02 Danube water levels drop exposed wrecks of German warships sunken in 1944 – Reuters
16:55 RUB 6 billion needed to support Far East shipyards to offset their investment in building crab catchers - Denis Manturov
16:27 APM Terminals attracts new services to support booming Latin American trade routes
16:01 SCZONE’s MDC and DP World sign a contract for a logistic zone in Sokhna
15:40 Shipbuilding facilities have to be upgraded for implementation of new projects by 2030 — Denis Manturov
15:22 ABS Rules guide new greener OSV
15:03 Capacity utilisation within Russia’s shipbuilding sector is quite high - Denis Manturov
14:39 CMA CGM Group and WHOI launch acoustic monitoring buoy off the coast of Savannah, to increase whale monitoring efforts
14:19 A.P. Moller - Maersk engages in green bio-methanol partnership with Debo
14:04 New operator of Sakhalin 2 project, Sakhalin Energy LLC, commences operation
13:52 APM Terminals wins auction for UPI-B Cais Sul bid, confirms investments in Suape
13:21 Xeneta real-time container rates update: Week 33
12:19 OOCL announces 2022 interim results
11:48 Port of Baku reports 15.7-pct increase of its cargo throughput in H1'2022
11:24 AKA and e-Link join hands to accelerate net-zero waterway transportation
11:07 Vladimir Putin emphasized the need to minimize delays in civil shipbuilding schedules
10:32 China ports Jan-Jul container volume rises 4.2%，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index drops in August
10:04 Morten Holm Christiansen becomes interim CFO at Topsoe
09:50 Global Ports’ revenue in H1’2022 rose by 18.2% YoY to $271.6 million
09:16 Crude oil futures fall on concerns over economic growth slowdown
08:56 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue firm upward evolution on Aug 19

2022 August 18

18:41 Yilport Holding appoints co-CEO
18:01 Propulsion and hull design can significantly reduce shipping emissions and lower underwater noise - VTT
17:42 Ghana Chamber of Shipping becomes Associate ICS member
17:31 Boskalis posts H1 2022 results
17:15 Posh acquires offshore construction vessel from BOA
16:45 Port of Aberdeen and Stillstrom to collaborate on pioneering cleantech
16:42 Daugavgriva shore reinforcement continues by the order of the Freeport of Riga Authority
16:10 Anaergia’s Toender plant to supply CO2 to European Energy A/S for green E-methanol production as fuel for container ships
15:50 Norsepower signs agreement with Dalian Shipbuilding to install Rotor Sails onboard two newbuild CO2 carrier vessels
15:33 Mechel attributes decrease in coal sales in 1H'22 to limited carrying capacity of railroads leading to FE ports
15:14 Fluxys, ArcelorMittal Belgium and North Sea Port start a feasibility study for the Ghent Carbon Hub project
14:41 Europe experiences its worst drought in 500 years - Xclusiv Shipbrokers
14:21 APM Terminals adds new services to support booming Latin American trade routes
14:15 21 ships shipped 563,318 tonnes of food products from Ukrainian ports from 1 August 2022
14:01 Global Maritime Services launches Marine Advisory for the FSRU & LNG sector
13:31 China to lift fishing ban in a phased manner in August and September - Standard Club
13:10 Ardmore Shipping expands presence in Singapore to support energy transition plan
13:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 33, 2022
12:40 The average vessel utilisation on the major head-haul trades continues to be below the threshold - Sea-Intelligence
12:37 Over 3,000 TEU transported between Russia and Europe by FESCO European Railway Network
12:20 ABS contracted to address barriers to adoption of advanced nuclear technology at sea
12:00 Maersk Tankers welcomes Korean SK Energy as a pool partner
11:40 Kalmar terminal tractors chosen by Maldives Ports
11:20 KiwiRail selects MAN's engines for new ferries
11:03 Royal IHC and Karnafuly Ship Builders sign contracts for design, engineering and equipment of four CSDs
10:36 Port of Oakland July volume drops 28 percent in July 2022
10:23 Port of Los Angeles container volume up to record 935,345 TEU in July 2022