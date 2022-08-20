2022 August 20 12:56

JAXPORT named the top port in the nation by Logistics Management magazine readers

The Jacksonville Port Authority (JAXPORT) has been voted the top port in the nation for value and the top port on the East Coast for overall customer satisfaction by readers of Logistics Management magazine.

Subscribers to the magazine represent some of the top cargo decision-makers in the transportation and logistics industry.



The publication’s annual Quest for Quality survey evaluated JAXPORT in five areas. The port earned the highest score of any U.S. port in the value category, where readers identified the benefits of using JAXPORT over other ports as “measurable.” JAXPORT also earned the highest overall score of all U.S. East Coast ports. In addition to value, other factors included in the overall score are:Ease of doing business – Port contacts are responsive to customer needs.

Ocean carrier network – Port provides a balance of inbound and outbound calls.

Intermodal network – Port offers a balance of truck and rail services.

Equipment and operations – Port provides quality services for containerized cargo shipments.

“This recognition reflects the efforts of our employees, terminal operators and service providers who work hard every day to provide an outstanding level of service for our customers while maintaining the efficiencies Jacksonville is known for throughout the industry,” said JAXPORT CEO Eric Green. “As we grow, providing value to our cargo customers remains a top priority as we continue to do our part to keep the supply chain moving for our nation’s businesses and consumers.”



The port was also named a top Quest for Quality winner in 2019 and 2016.



Located in the heart of the Southeast U.S., JAXPORT is Florida’s No. 1 container port by volume and one of the nation’s top vehicle-handling ports. Jacksonville offers a 47-foot deepwater shipping channel, two-way ship traffic with no berth or terminal congestion and same-day access to 98 million consumers.