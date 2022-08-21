2022 August 21 10:12

DEME successfully performs a ground investigation campaign for Arklow Bank Wind Park P2

SSE Renewables charters DEME's DP2 offshore installation vessel 'Neptune'



DEME’s DP2 offshore installation vessel ‘Neptune’ has successfully performed an offshore ground investigation campaign for Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2, which is located near Arklow, County Wicklow, Ireland. SSE Renewables, the leading energy company that is developing the wind farm, chartered ‘Neptune’ for the geotechnical survey.



Lucien Romagnoli, Business Unit Director Renewables, commented: “Neptune performed very well on a challenging site. Neptune’s ability to maintain its position has proven to be a key asset in enabling this campaign to be performed successfully.”



Additionally, SSE Renewables contracted Fugro and its team was on board and responsible for the coordination and the performance of the ground investigations. Another major reason for the timely completion of this project was the close cooperation between SSE Renewables, DEME and Fugro.



Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2 will have a maximum export capacity of up to 800 MW. The new wind farm will be capable of powering almost 850,000 homes each year and offsetting around 830 billion kilos of carbon emissions annually. Under the current planning timeline, the project is expected to deliver first power in 2028 and complete in 2029, subject to a final investment decision.