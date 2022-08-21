  • Home
  • News
  • DEME successfully performs a ground investigation campaign for Arklow Bank Wind Park P2
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 21 10:12

    DEME successfully performs a ground investigation campaign for Arklow Bank Wind Park P2

    SSE Renewables charters DEME's DP2 offshore installation vessel 'Neptune'

    DEME’s DP2 offshore installation vessel ‘Neptune’ has successfully performed an offshore ground investigation campaign for Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2, which is located near Arklow, County Wicklow, Ireland. SSE Renewables, the leading energy company that is developing the wind farm, chartered ‘Neptune’ for the geotechnical survey.

    Lucien Romagnoli, Business Unit Director Renewables, commented: “Neptune performed very well on a challenging site. Neptune’s ability to maintain its position has proven to be a key asset in enabling this campaign to be performed successfully.”

    Additionally, SSE Renewables contracted Fugro and its team was on board and responsible for the coordination and the performance of the ground investigations. Another major reason for the timely completion of this project was the close cooperation between SSE Renewables, DEME and Fugro.

    Arklow Bank Wind Park Phase 2 will have a maximum export capacity of up to 800 MW. The new wind farm will be capable of powering almost 850,000 homes each year and offsetting around 830 billion kilos of carbon emissions annually. Under the current planning timeline, the project is expected to deliver first power in 2028 and complete in 2029, subject to a final investment decision.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 August 21

15:23 NOAA National Marine Fisheries proposed rule change (North Atlantic Right Whales)
14:02 Tauranga sentencing highlights watchkeeping failures - Maritime NZ
13:48 Jandt expands crane fleet with Liebherr LTM 1150-5.3 mobile crane
10:12 DEME successfully performs a ground investigation campaign for Arklow Bank Wind Park P2

2022 August 20

15:06 Crowley appoints Bob Karl as Senior Vice President and GM of Wind Services
13:34 Irving Shipbuilding commences construction of Canada’s sixth Arctic and offshore patrol ship
12:56 JAXPORT named the top port in the nation by Logistics Management magazine readers
10:14 Ingalls Shipbuilding hosts a keel laying ceremony for Arleigh Burke-class Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129)

2022 August 19

18:10 An important milestone for the Hapag-Lloyd and DAL integration
17:57 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:39 USC to introduce enhanced financial control of shipbuilding contracts
17:18 Diana Shipping announces sale and leaseback of m/v New Orleans and m/v Santa Barbara
17:02 Danube water levels drop exposed wrecks of German warships sunken in 1944 – Reuters
16:55 RUB 6 billion needed to support Far East shipyards to offset their investment in building crab catchers - Denis Manturov
16:27 APM Terminals attracts new services to support booming Latin American trade routes
16:01 SCZONE’s MDC and DP World sign a contract for a logistic zone in Sokhna
15:40 Shipbuilding facilities have to be upgraded for implementation of new projects by 2030 — Denis Manturov
15:22 ABS Rules guide new greener OSV
15:03 Capacity utilisation within Russia’s shipbuilding sector is quite high - Denis Manturov
14:39 CMA CGM Group and WHOI launch acoustic monitoring buoy off the coast of Savannah, to increase whale monitoring efforts
14:19 A.P. Moller - Maersk engages in green bio-methanol partnership with Debo
14:04 New operator of Sakhalin 2 project, Sakhalin Energy LLC, commences operation
13:52 APM Terminals wins auction for UPI-B Cais Sul bid, confirms investments in Suape
13:21 Xeneta real-time container rates update: Week 33
12:19 OOCL announces 2022 interim results
11:48 Port of Baku reports 15.7-pct increase of its cargo throughput in H1'2022
11:24 AKA and e-Link join hands to accelerate net-zero waterway transportation
11:07 Vladimir Putin emphasized the need to minimize delays in civil shipbuilding schedules
10:32 China ports Jan-Jul container volume rises 4.2%，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index drops in August
10:04 Morten Holm Christiansen becomes interim CFO at Topsoe
09:50 Global Ports’ revenue in H1’2022 rose by 18.2% YoY to $271.6 million
09:16 Crude oil futures fall on concerns over economic growth slowdown
08:56 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue firm upward evolution on Aug 19

2022 August 18

18:41 Yilport Holding appoints co-CEO
18:01 Propulsion and hull design can significantly reduce shipping emissions and lower underwater noise - VTT
17:42 Ghana Chamber of Shipping becomes Associate ICS member
17:31 Boskalis posts H1 2022 results
17:15 Posh acquires offshore construction vessel from BOA
16:45 Port of Aberdeen and Stillstrom to collaborate on pioneering cleantech
16:42 Daugavgriva shore reinforcement continues by the order of the Freeport of Riga Authority
16:10 Anaergia’s Toender plant to supply CO2 to European Energy A/S for green E-methanol production as fuel for container ships
15:50 Norsepower signs agreement with Dalian Shipbuilding to install Rotor Sails onboard two newbuild CO2 carrier vessels
15:33 Mechel attributes decrease in coal sales in 1H'22 to limited carrying capacity of railroads leading to FE ports
15:14 Fluxys, ArcelorMittal Belgium and North Sea Port start a feasibility study for the Ghent Carbon Hub project
14:41 Europe experiences its worst drought in 500 years - Xclusiv Shipbrokers
14:21 APM Terminals adds new services to support booming Latin American trade routes
14:15 21 ships shipped 563,318 tonnes of food products from Ukrainian ports from 1 August 2022
14:01 Global Maritime Services launches Marine Advisory for the FSRU & LNG sector
13:31 China to lift fishing ban in a phased manner in August and September - Standard Club
13:10 Ardmore Shipping expands presence in Singapore to support energy transition plan
13:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 33, 2022
12:40 The average vessel utilisation on the major head-haul trades continues to be below the threshold - Sea-Intelligence
12:37 Over 3,000 TEU transported between Russia and Europe by FESCO European Railway Network
12:20 ABS contracted to address barriers to adoption of advanced nuclear technology at sea
12:00 Maersk Tankers welcomes Korean SK Energy as a pool partner
11:40 Kalmar terminal tractors chosen by Maldives Ports
11:20 KiwiRail selects MAN's engines for new ferries
11:03 Royal IHC and Karnafuly Ship Builders sign contracts for design, engineering and equipment of four CSDs
10:36 Port of Oakland July volume drops 28 percent in July 2022
10:23 Port of Los Angeles container volume up to record 935,345 TEU in July 2022