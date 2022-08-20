  • Home
  • News
  • Ingalls Shipbuilding host a keel laying ceremony for Arleigh Burke-class Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129)
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 20 10:14

    Ingalls Shipbuilding host a keel laying ceremony for Arleigh Burke-class Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129)

    Jeremiah Denton is the third Flight III destroyer to be constructed at Ingalls Shipbuilding

    HII says that the company’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division authenticated the keel of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129) on Tuesday, Aug. 16. The ship’s name honors former U.S. Sen. Jeremiah Denton Jr., a Vietnam War veteran who was awarded the Navy Cross for his heroism while a prisoner of war.

    Denton spent 34 years as a naval aviator, including eight years of torture as a prisoner of war in Vietnam. He is known for his act of genius during a televised broadcast in captivity, when Denton spelled out the word “torture” through Morse code using his eyes to blink the code. Following his career in the Navy, Denton was elected to the U.S. Senate representing his home state of Alabama in 1980.

    The ship’s co-sponsors and daughters of the namesake, Madeleine Denton Doak and Mary Denton Lewis, were in attendance and joined Ingalls shipbuilders in welding their initials onto a steel plate, signifying the keel of DDG 129 as being “truly and fairly laid.” The plate will remain affixed to the ship throughout its lifetime.

    Jeremiah Denton is the third Flight III destroyer to be constructed at Ingalls Shipbuilding. The Flight III upgrade incorporates a number of design modifications that collectively provide significantly enhanced capability.

    Arleigh Burke-class destroyers are highly capable, multi-mission ships and can conduct a variety of operations, from peacetime presence and crisis management to sea control and power projection, all in support of the U.S. military strategy. Guided missile destroyers are capable of simultaneously fighting air, surface and subsurface battles. The ship contains myriad offensive and defensive weapons designed to support maritime defense needs well into the 21st century.

    About HII

    HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 August 20

10:14 Ingalls Shipbuilding host a keel laying ceremony for Arleigh Burke-class Jeremiah Denton (DDG 129)

2022 August 19

18:10 An important milestone for the Hapag-Lloyd and DAL integration
17:57 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:39 USC to introduce enhanced financial control of shipbuilding contracts
17:18 Diana Shipping announces sale and leaseback of m/v New Orleans and m/v Santa Barbara
17:02 Danube water levels drop exposed wrecks of German warships sunken in 1944 – Reuters
16:55 RUB 6 billion needed to support Far East shipyards to offset their investment in building crab catchers - Denis Manturov
16:27 APM Terminals attracts new services to support booming Latin American trade routes
16:01 SCZONE’s MDC and DP World sign a contract for a logistic zone in Sokhna
15:40 Shipbuilding facilities have to be upgraded for implementation of new projects by 2030 — Denis Manturov
15:22 ABS Rules guide new greener OSV
15:03 Capacity utilisation within Russia’s shipbuilding sector is quite high - Denis Manturov
14:39 CMA CGM Group and WHOI launch acoustic monitoring buoy off the coast of Savannah, to increase whale monitoring efforts
14:19 A.P. Moller - Maersk engages in green bio-methanol partnership with Debo
14:04 New operator of Sakhalin 2 project, Sakhalin Energy LLC, commences operation
13:52 APM Terminals wins auction for UPI-B Cais Sul bid, confirms investments in Suape
13:21 Xeneta real-time container rates update: Week 33
12:19 OOCL announces 2022 interim results
11:48 Port of Baku reports 15.7-pct increase of its cargo throughput in H1'2022
11:24 AKA and e-Link join hands to accelerate net-zero waterway transportation
11:07 Vladimir Putin emphasized the need to minimize delays in civil shipbuilding schedules
10:32 China ports Jan-Jul container volume rises 4.2%，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index drops in August
10:04 Morten Holm Christiansen becomes interim CFO at Topsoe
09:50 Global Ports’ revenue in H1’2022 rose by 18.2% YoY to $271.6 million
09:16 Crude oil futures fall on concerns over economic growth slowdown
08:56 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue firm upward evolution on Aug 19

2022 August 18

18:41 Yilport Holding appoints co-CEO
18:01 Propulsion and hull design can significantly reduce shipping emissions and lower underwater noise - VTT
17:42 Ghana Chamber of Shipping becomes Associate ICS member
17:31 Boskalis posts H1 2022 results
17:15 Posh acquires offshore construction vessel from BOA
16:45 Port of Aberdeen and Stillstrom to collaborate on pioneering cleantech
16:42 Daugavgriva shore reinforcement continues by the order of the Freeport of Riga Authority
16:10 Anaergia’s Toender plant to supply CO2 to European Energy A/S for green E-methanol production as fuel for container ships
15:50 Norsepower signs agreement with Dalian Shipbuilding to install Rotor Sails onboard two newbuild CO2 carrier vessels
15:33 Mechel attributes decrease in coal sales in 1H'22 to limited carrying capacity of railroads leading to FE ports
15:14 Fluxys, ArcelorMittal Belgium and North Sea Port start a feasibility study for the Ghent Carbon Hub project
14:41 Europe experiences its worst drought in 500 years - Xclusiv Shipbrokers
14:21 APM Terminals adds new services to support booming Latin American trade routes
14:15 21 ships shipped 563,318 tonnes of food products from Ukrainian ports from 1 August 2022
14:01 Global Maritime Services launches Marine Advisory for the FSRU & LNG sector
13:31 China to lift fishing ban in a phased manner in August and September - Standard Club
13:10 Ardmore Shipping expands presence in Singapore to support energy transition plan
13:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 33, 2022
12:40 The average vessel utilisation on the major head-haul trades continues to be below the threshold - Sea-Intelligence
12:37 Over 3,000 TEU transported between Russia and Europe by FESCO European Railway Network
12:20 ABS contracted to address barriers to adoption of advanced nuclear technology at sea
12:00 Maersk Tankers welcomes Korean SK Energy as a pool partner
11:40 Kalmar terminal tractors chosen by Maldives Ports
11:20 KiwiRail selects MAN's engines for new ferries
11:03 Royal IHC and Karnafuly Ship Builders sign contracts for design, engineering and equipment of four CSDs
10:36 Port of Oakland July volume drops 28 percent in July 2022
10:23 Port of Los Angeles container volume up to record 935,345 TEU in July 2022
10:14 Overhaul of Berth No. 29 drainage networks completed in Vostochny port
09:57 Port of Long Beach welcomes Pasha Hawaii LNG-powered ship
09:15 Crude oil futures are slightly up driven by a number of factors
08:46 MABUX: Global bunker indices may turn to upward changes on Aug 18

2022 August 17

18:37 NFE and Apollo funds complete $2 bln LNG maritime joint venture
18:07 Steerprop to supply a complete propulsion package for first-of-its-kind Wind Installation Vessel
17:31 Svitzer brazil strengthens fleet with two newbuilds