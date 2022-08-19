-
2022 August 19 17:57
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port to convert one of its berths into container storage yard
- Floating cranes of Northern Shipping Company commence installation of berths structures at Sever Bay Port in the framework Vostok Oil project
- Far East Basin ports to build up their capacity through implementation of 15 projects
- Prosecutor’s office demand repair of berths at Shakhtersk port on the Sakhalin
- Commercial seaport of Makhachkala commences handling of containerized cargo
- Reconstruction of Sakhalin based port Kholmsk to be completed in Q1’23
- Global Ports’ revenue in H1’2022 rose by 18.2% YoY to $271.6 million
- Readiness of Lavna port’s terminal in Murmansk estimated at 46%
- Rekon of Pavlovsky lock to be completed by September 2022
Shipping and Logistics
- Nuclear-powered container ship Sevmorput is loaded at 10%
- FESCO’s foreign trade cargo turnover via Far East ports rose by 19% to 131,000 TEU in H1’22. Besides, the company sent the first train from Kazakhstan to Ufa via Kazakhstan
- RUSCON launched multimodal service between Japan and Kazakhstan
- Delo Group acquired Sakhalin Shipping Company. TransContainer gets 58.5% of the company’s shares
- Iranian company Khazar Sea Shipping Lines launches regular Caspian services between Iran and Russia
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Vladimir Putin emphasized the need to minimize delays in civil shipbuilding schedules
- Capacity utilisation within Russia’s shipbuilding sector is quite high - Denis Manturov. Shipbuilding facilities have to be upgraded for implementation of new projects by 2030 and RUB 6 billion needed to support Far East shipyards to offset their investment in building crab catchers
- USC to introduce enhanced financial control of shipbuilding contracts
- Crimea based shipyard Morye to manufacture steel and aluminium structures
- USC to deliver 9 fishing ships this year
- Legislative support is needed to simplify access to new shipbuilding technologies - USC
- Research ship Pioner-M built by Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard left Saint-Petersburg for Sevastopol
- Krylov State Research Center and Ak Bars sign agreement on cooperation in creation of ships and marine equipment
- Rosatom expects consideration of new large-capacity shipyard to be built in Kronshtadt completed by December 2022
Другие новости по темам: sanctions, shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, logistics, hydraulic engineering installations