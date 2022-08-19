2022 August 19 16:55

RUB 6 billion needed to support Far East shipyards to offset their investment in building crab catchers - Denis Manturov

Image source: official website of the Kremlin

When speaking at the meeting on developing the shipbuilding industry held by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade, said that some 6 billion rubles is needed to support the shipyards in the Far East region over the next two years in order to offset their investment in building crab-fishing boats. The meeting transcript is available on the official website of the Kremlin.

According to the official, proceeds from crab auctions are expected to finance this subsidy.

“ We have been paying more attention to fishing vessels lately. In this segment, we are working with the Ministry of Agriculture as well as the Federal Agency for Fishery by relying on the “under keel” quota mechanism [it requires fishing companies to order Russian-made vessels in order to obtain certain fishing quotas under a government programme]. Today, there are 70 ships for the fishing industry at various stages of construction at our shipyards,” said Denis Manturov.

