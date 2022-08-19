APM Terminals wins auction for UPI-B Cais Sul bid, confirms investments in Suape

  • Home
    New container and general cargo terminal is expected to generate 1,600 jobs and bring more competition to the region.

    The court of Ipojuca has confirmed APM Terminals, a company of A.P. Moller – Maersk, as the official winner of the judicial auction for the acquisition of an Isolated Productive Unit (UPI-B Cais Sul) of Estaleiro Atlantico Sul (EAS), in the Port of Suape, Pernambuco. APM Terminals presented a winning bid on July 26 for the acquisition of the area in the context of its judicial recovery process, to develop and operate a container and general cargo terminal.

    “Suape has a great growth potential, and our vision is to invest in a terminal that will add additional growth opportunities for Brazil’s northeast region. We believe more competition in the region will unlock value to exporters/importers and attract new cargo flows, helping the Port of Suape grow at a faster pace”, Leo Huisman, APM Terminals Managing Director for the Americas Region said.

    APM Terminals plans to invest up to R$2.6 billion in the new container terminal in the area and begin operations with an initial capacity of 400,000 TEUs, adding 55% more capacity in the port complex. Once all regulatory approvals have been obtained and the permits required to build the facility are issued, APM Terminals plans to finalize construction within 24 months, and expects the terminal to be fully operational by the end of 2025, when dredging of the access channel and turning basin is also expected to be concluded by Suape Port.

    “We expect that the market will benefit from the additional capacity, potentially making Suape a “hub” for the northeast, while generating as much as 338 direct and 1,300 indirect jobs, increasing competitiveness, and potentially attracting new direct services to Far East and Europe”, Leonardo Levy, Growth Manager for the Americas Region said.

    In addition, APM Terminals is also committed to net zero greenhouse emissions by 2040, and this will be considered in the design of the facility.

    The Port of Suape is situated in a highly strategic position in the Northeast and plays a vital role in Brazilian logistics. For containerized cargo, Suape is among the top 10 ports in Brazil, being the 8th in throughput.

    “APM Terminals is committed to Suape, the region’ growth, and the Brazilian market. We appreciate the strong support to our project from the government of Pernambuco, the local community, investors, and customers, and would like to reaffirm our commitment to investing in technology, new businesses and further growth of the region,” Santi Casciano, Head of Growth for the Americas Region said.

    APM Terminals operates one of the widest port networks in the world. With more than 70 terminals worldwide, the company has been constantly investing in Brazil, including greenfield projects, that contribute to the improvement of local infrastructure, making the Brazilian port sector more efficient. In the Americas region, APM Terminals operates 15 terminals in 8 countries.

