  • Home
  • News
  • CMA CGM Group and WHOI launch acoustic monitoring buoy off the coast of Savannah, to increase whale monitoring efforts
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 19 14:39

    CMA CGM Group and WHOI launch acoustic monitoring buoy off the coast of Savannah, to increase whale monitoring efforts

    Through this new step, the CMA CGM Group strengthens its initiatives to protect the environment and preserve biodiversity in the United States and worldwide.

    The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, in partnership with Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution deployed a second acoustic monitoring buoy, aptly named CMA CGM Sea Guardian-Savannah, 39 miles off the coast of Savannah, Ga. The first was launched off the coast of Norfolk, Va., last month. The buoys are designed to increase North Atlantic right whale detection efforts along this heavily trafficked route and will thus help protect the critically endangered species.

    CMA CGM Sea Guardian to aid in the survival of one of the world’s most endangered animals and preserve marine biodiversity on the U.S. East Coast

    Although North Atlantic right whales are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act, serious threats to their survival abound with only approximately 336 of these great whales remaining on the planet. The installment of the buoys aims to aid in right whale’s survival and will fill a critical gap in monitoring along the East Coast (see map).

    The Norfolk and Savannah locations were chosen for the new systems because the ports are among the busiest in the United States, which often puts ships directly in the path of migrating whales. The Port of Savannah is one of the largest and fastest-growing container terminals in North America and a key strategic partner in the Group’s East Coast operations.

    CMA CGM and WHOI to develop industry consortium for enhanced protection of marine mammals

    In addition to the assembly and deployment of the new buoys to alert mariners of the presence of whales near critical U.S. ports, CMA CGM and WHOI will lead the development of an industry consortium focused on reducing risks to right whales from vessels and supporting the continued operation of the WHOI-developed digital acoustic monitoring buoys. This unique collaboration, started in the United States, aims to have a global impact by significantly improving marine mammal protection.

    A Group committed to preserving biodiversity in the U.S. and around the world

    These buoy launches reaffirm CMA CGM’s commitment to preserve marine biodiversity in the United States and worldwide. On the East Coast of the United States and Canada, CMA CGM requires its vessels to reduce their speed to a maximum of 10 knots in certain areas recognized as breeding grounds for cetaceans. On the West Coast, CMA CGM has voluntarily committed to the “Green Flag” speed-reduction program that was introduced in the sanctuary near the Santa Barbara Islands. Wherever possible, the Group strives to lower its speeds and thus limit the risk of collision in these cetacean-protection sanctuaries.

    In addition to speed-reduction programs, the CMA CGM Group is participating in a variety of projects designed to revolutionize marine mammal protection through the development of innovative technology. Examples include:

    REPCET, a collaborative system based on the density of the mesh created by navigation that allows merchant ships to receive and transmit alerts on whale positions in real time.

    SEA DETECT, a European project that tests innovative solutions for detecting cetaceans and floating objects at sea.
    CMA CGM has also joined the LIFE-PIAQUO consortium, whose objective is to develop and test various equipment to reduce the noise of maritime traffic and its impact on aquatic biodiversity.

    The CMA CGM Group, as part of its sustainability commitment, no longer carries plastic waste on board any of its ships, since June 2022. Through its partnership with WHOI and others, the CMA CGM Group continues to make conserving biodiversity one of the top priorities of its CSR policy and to develop trade that is more responsible and fairer for everyone and for the planet.

    Heather Wood, CMA CGM Head of Sustainability-North America, said, “At CMA CGM, we act for the planet with a focus on advancing decarbonization and increasing biodiversity within the oceans. The launch of our two CMA CGM Sea Guardian buoys is yet another step in the Group’s roadmap to preserve the health of the ocean and to slow climate change ensuring that future generations of terrestrial and aquatic species will be able to call the planet home.”

    Mark Baumgartner, project principal investigator and WHOI marine ecologist said,“This buoy deployment is a great addition to the network of buoys along the East Coast that strive to protect marine life, including the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale. Savannah being a highly trafficked route makes it an important location to use this technology to avoid collisions and to protect the species.”

    Joanne Caldwell, director of risk management and sustainability for Georgia Port Authority, said, “Protecting our biodiversity in Georgia is paramount to sustaining the natural resources we enjoy. Georgia Ports commends the CMA CGM Group and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution for their work to protect critically endangered right whales. Georgia Ports is proud to be a part of the industry consortium that is focused on reducing risk to right whales.”

    About CMA CGM

    Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group, a global leader in shipping and logistics, serves more than 420 ports around the world on five continents. Backed by a fleet of 542 vessels, in 2020 the Group transported nearly 21 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers. With its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, a world leader in logistics, which transports 400,000 tons of air freight and 2.8 million tons of land freight each year, and its air freight division CMA CGM AIR CARGO, the CMA CGM Group is continually innovating to offer its customers a complete and increasingly efficient range of new shipping, land, air and logistics solutions.

    Present in 160 countries through its network of more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs more than 110,000 people worldwide, including 2,400 in Marseilles where its head office is located. In the United States, CMA CGM Group, which is headquartered in Norfolk, Va., employs more than 12,000 people. Its subsidiary, American President Lines (APL), operates a fleet of U.S.-flagged vessels and supports U.S. territories and American military stationed around the world. Learn more at cmacgm-group.com.

    About Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

    Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) is a private, non-profit organization on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, dedicated to marine research, engineering, and higher education. Established in 1930, its mission is to understand the ocean and its interactions with the Earth as a whole, and to communicate an understanding of the ocean’s role in the changing global environment. WHOI’s pioneering discoveries stem from an ideal combination of science and engineering - one that has made it one of the most trusted and technically advanced leaders in fundamental and applied ocean research and exploration anywhere. WHOI is known for its multidisciplinary approach, superior ship operations, and unparalleled deep-sea robotics capabilities.

    Source: CMA CGM

Другие новости по темам: CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 August 19

18:10 An important milestone for the Hapag-Lloyd and DAL integration
17:57 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:39 USC to introduce enhanced financial control of shipbuilding contracts
17:18 Diana Shipping announces sale and leaseback of m/v New Orleans and m/v Santa Barbara
17:02 Danube water levels drop exposed wrecks of German warships sunken in 1944 – Reuters
16:55 RUB 6 billion needed to support Far East shipyards to offset their investment in building crab catchers - Denis Manturov
16:27 APM Terminals attracts new services to support booming Latin American trade routes
16:01 SCZONE’s MDC and DP World sign a contract for a logistic zone in Sokhna
15:40 Shipbuilding facilities have to be upgraded for implementation of new projects by 2030 — Denis Manturov
15:22 ABS Rules guide new greener OSV
15:03 Capacity utilisation within Russia’s shipbuilding sector is quite high - Denis Manturov
14:39 CMA CGM Group and WHOI launch acoustic monitoring buoy off the coast of Savannah, to increase whale monitoring efforts
14:19 A.P. Moller - Maersk engages in green bio-methanol partnership with Debo
14:04 New operator of Sakhalin 2 project, Sakhalin Energy LLC, commences operation
13:52 APM Terminals wins auction for UPI-B Cais Sul bid, confirms investments in Suape
13:21 Xeneta real-time container rates update: Week 33
12:19 OOCL announces 2022 interim results
11:48 Port of Baku reports 15.7-pct increase of its cargo throughput in H1'2022
11:24 AKA and e-Link join hands to accelerate net-zero waterway transportation
11:07 Vladimir Putin emphasized the need to minimize delays in civil shipbuilding schedules
10:32 China ports Jan-Jul container volume rises 4.2%，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index drops in August
10:04 Morten Holm Christiansen becomes interim CFO at Topsoe
09:50 Global Ports’ revenue in H1’2022 rose by 18.2% YoY to $271.6 million
09:16 Crude oil futures fall on concerns over economic growth slowdown
08:56 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue firm upward evolution on Aug 19

2022 August 18

18:41 Yilport Holding appoints co-CEO
18:01 Propulsion and hull design can significantly reduce shipping emissions and lower underwater noise - VTT
17:42 Ghana Chamber of Shipping becomes Associate ICS member
17:31 Boskalis posts H1 2022 results
17:15 Posh acquires offshore construction vessel from BOA
16:45 Port of Aberdeen and Stillstrom to collaborate on pioneering cleantech
16:42 Daugavgriva shore reinforcement continues by the order of the Freeport of Riga Authority
16:10 Anaergia’s Toender plant to supply CO2 to European Energy A/S for green E-methanol production as fuel for container ships
15:50 Norsepower signs agreement with Dalian Shipbuilding to install Rotor Sails onboard two newbuild CO2 carrier vessels
15:33 Mechel attributes decrease in coal sales in 1H'22 to limited carrying capacity of railroads leading to FE ports
15:14 Fluxys, ArcelorMittal Belgium and North Sea Port start a feasibility study for the Ghent Carbon Hub project
14:41 Europe experiences its worst drought in 500 years - Xclusiv Shipbrokers
14:21 APM Terminals adds new services to support booming Latin American trade routes
14:15 21 ships shipped 563,318 tonnes of food products from Ukrainian ports from 1 August 2022
14:01 Global Maritime Services launches Marine Advisory for the FSRU & LNG sector
13:31 China to lift fishing ban in a phased manner in August and September - Standard Club
13:10 Ardmore Shipping expands presence in Singapore to support energy transition plan
13:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 33, 2022
12:40 The average vessel utilisation on the major head-haul trades continues to be below the threshold - Sea-Intelligence
12:37 Over 3,000 TEU transported between Russia and Europe by FESCO European Railway Network
12:20 ABS contracted to address barriers to adoption of advanced nuclear technology at sea
12:00 Maersk Tankers welcomes Korean SK Energy as a pool partner
11:40 Kalmar terminal tractors chosen by Maldives Ports
11:20 KiwiRail selects MAN's engines for new ferries
11:03 Royal IHC and Karnafuly Ship Builders sign contracts for design, engineering and equipment of four CSDs
10:36 Port of Oakland July volume drops 28 percent in July 2022
10:23 Port of Los Angeles container volume up to record 935,345 TEU in July 2022
10:14 Overhaul of Berth No. 29 drainage networks completed in Vostochny port
09:57 Port of Long Beach welcomes Pasha Hawaii LNG-powered ship
09:15 Crude oil futures are slightly up driven by a number of factors
08:46 MABUX: Global bunker indices may turn to upward changes on Aug 18

2022 August 17

18:37 NFE and Apollo funds complete $2 bln LNG maritime joint venture
18:07 Steerprop to supply a complete propulsion package for first-of-its-kind Wind Installation Vessel
17:31 Svitzer brazil strengthens fleet with two newbuilds
17:23 SFL Corporation agrees to acquire four Suezmax tankers in combination with long term charters