2022 August 19 18:10

An important milestone for the Hapag-Lloyd and DAL integration

The voyage cut over from DAL to Hapag-Lloyd



After the successful acquisition of Deutsche Afrika-Linien (DAL) both companies are entering an important stage of the integration: the voyage cut over from DAL to Hapag-Lloyd. Starting mid-July, the former DAL services will switch to Hapag-Lloyd bill of ladings.



The following is the overview per service with the last DAL and the first Hapag-Lloyd vessels.



SAX Northwest Europe - Shouthern Africa V.V.

South Africa Express (former DAL SAECS)

WAF1 Reefer South Africa to Tanger

South Africa Express