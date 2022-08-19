2022 August 19 11:48

Port of Baku reports 15.7-pct increase of its cargo throughput in H1'2022

The Port of Baku says that due to its technical capabilities, the provision of efficiency in transportation with the application of modern logistics solutions, comfortable conditions for cargo owners, and many other factors, the volume of cargo attracted to the port is increasing intensively. In addition to the increase in the total volume of cargo transported through the Port of Baku, an increase in individual types of cargo is also recorded. If in the first half of last year more than 576 thousand tons of dry cargo were transported through the Port of Baku, in the first half of this year this indicator was more than 666 thousand tons, which means an increase of 15.7%. Thus, it is predicted that the growth will continue until the end of this year.



It should be noted that the main part of the dry cargo transported through the Port of Baku consists of fertilizer products sent from Central Asian countries to Georgia, Turkey and a number of European countries. At the same time, the construction of a Fertilizer Terminal with an annual capacity of 2.5 million tons is currently underway in the Port of Baku, and with the start of operation of this terminal, it is predicted that there will be a significant increase in the volume of fertilizer products transported in transit through our country.