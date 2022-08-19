2022 August 19 15:22

ABS Rules guide new greener OSV

ABS is supporting the first offshore supply vessel (OSV) in Malaysia to feature an innovative vessel design and battery system to support more sustainable operations.



The new generation OSV will be designed to ABS Rules, and ABS New Technology Qualification (NTQ) procedures will evaluate the Blue G Battery System, a power source that can be charged by generator sets onboard as well as any sustainable solutions from the shore. With this technology, the vessel will save fuel and reduce its carbon footprint, operational expenses and life cycle costs.



Delivered by a strategic partnership of companies, the project will be supported by ABS Engineering in Singapore, one of the largest engineering teams outside of the Houston headquarters. Singapore is also home to one of the ABS Sustainability Centers of Excellence, part of a global network offering a full spectrum of sustainability support for the industry.



“ABS is proud to support next-generation projects like these. The industry needs to implement green technologies to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, and ABS is at the forefront of this challenge, committed to supporting our clients along this journey. In fact, our Singapore office includes one of our five global Sustainability Centers of Excellence. And because the sustainability challenge is too big for any one company to meet on its own, we encourage collaborations such as this in Malaysia to reach our shared goal,” said Pier Carazzai, ABS Vice President of Regional Business Development.



The strategic partnership includes three shipbuilding and ship repair (SBSR) companies in Malaysia: Grade One Marine Shipyard (GOMS); Muhibbah Marine Engineering (MME); and Shin Yang Shipyard (SYS). The innovative vessel design will be spearheaded by Evolution Concepts together with partners like Gennal Engineering, MacGregor, Raytheon Anschuetz Singapore and Sindex Refrigeration. It will be powered by Gennal Engineering’s Blue G Battery System.



The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held at Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Kuala Lumpur on July 27. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 and finish in 18 to 24 months.