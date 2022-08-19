  • Home
  • 2022 August 19 11:24

    AKA and e-Link join hands to accelerate net-zero waterway transportation

    Aspin Kemp & Associates Inc. and E-Link Commuting Co. Ltd come together to make electric power to water taxi and ferries across the globe a reality.

    Aspin Kemp & Associates Inc. (AKA), an energy integration and electrical engineering company, and e-Link Commuting Co. Ltd (e-Link), a company transforming human and package mobility on the water, announced a collaboration to develop a new class of waterway vessels powered entirely by sustainable energy.

    To design and build this new class of vessels, the two companies will combine extensive sustainable energy expertise with deep understanding and experience in the transportation sector. The e-Link team will focus on the technical aspects of the boat design and shuttle build/assembly, while AKA’s team will design the vessel’s power system and drivetrain propulsion as well as the addition of hydrogen fuel-cell innovation to help extend the battery life of the e-Link shuttle platform.

    “This environmental consciousness is a fundamental component to how we are designing the power system and propulsion systems for our eLC Shuttle platform,” said e-Link Co-Founder Alan Burland. “We recognize there will be ongoing innovations in battery technology, shore power recharging, and drivetrain technology requiring foresight and dedication which is why our collaboration with AKA and other strategic partners will lead to our success.”

    “Although AKA has been delivering hybrid propulsion systems to the global Marine industry since 2007, this project is of great importance in our commitment to deliver safe, reliable, and green systems in Canada and other places around the world, added AKA’s Co-founder and CEO Jason Aspin.

    About AKA Group
    Aspin Kemp & Associates Inc. (AKA) is an energy integrator and engineering company delivering innovative solutions to island and microgrid power system. AKA designs, manufactures, and supports power and propulsion assets for marine, Offshore O&G, and land-based industries. AKA has shifted the paradigm for fuel efficiency and reliability in offshore drilling with proven fuel savings over 50% and similar results in marine and land-based microgrids.  AKA offers a full spectrum of integrated products and services including systems integration, new product development, engineering, manufacturing, testing, installation, commissioning, life cycle support, field services, integrated documentation, and training.

    About e-Link Commuting Co. Ltd (e-Link)
    Our unique team of naval architects, electrical engineers, investment managers, experience mariners and environmental activists from around the world incorporated e-Link in 2018 with our base of operations established in Bermuda. We designed our shuttle boats to meet future scale of production demands and to encompass sustainability principles aligned with a circular economy. The founders are united by one goal: to build and advance eco-friendly small-scale, fully electric, cost-efficient shuttle boats that meet net-zero climate change goals and withstand marine and weather conditions around the world.

