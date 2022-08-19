  • Home
  • News
  • Xeneta real-time container rates update: Week 33
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 19 13:21

    Xeneta real-time container rates update: Week 33

    South American spot rate gap set to narrow as shippers take advantage of lower Far East to West Coast rates

    The latest ocean freight rate data from Xeneta reveals that spot rates are currently USD 3 700 more expensive for shipping 40’ containers from the Far East to the South American East Coast, compared to the West Coast corridor. This huge gap – the norm is usually around a USD 55 East Coast premium – has opened up since 1 July. However, shippers looking to take advantage of the disparity should move quickly, Xeneta warns, as it may begin to narrow across August and September.

    Peter Sand, Chief Analyst at Xeneta, says that while the speed and scale of the rate divergence took many by surprise, it also opened up a door of opportunity for limber logistics chains.

    Rollercoaster ride
    He notes: “We started the year by seeing a significant spot rate decline on both routes, before the Far East to South America East Coast prices bucked the global trend and moved back up for two and a half months. The West Coast began to climb as well, but then dropped sharply again from July. As a result, the East Coast spot rates are only 7.9% down since the New Year, while West Coast prices have plunged 41.9%.

    “This made a lot of stakeholders sit up and take notice. But what happened? By mid-July we saw a host of major carriers launching new West Coast services to ports in Chile and Columbia, and shippers looked to take advantage of the situation. Interestingly, the effect of this is likely to push spot prices closer together again, as weaker demand on the East Coast service will see lower spot rates in coming weeks and months. So, I’d be very surprised if the gap kept growing.”

    As of 14 August, spot rates on the Far East to South America East Coast route stood at USD 11 430 per FEU (up USD 1 360 since 1 July), while those for the West Coast languished at USD 7 724 (a fall of USD 2 270 in the same period). At the start of the year, the roles were reversed, with the West Coast boasting a USD 890 per FEU premium over the East.

    Knowledge pays
    “Rates are still strikingly high compared to two years ago,” Sand continues, “when the FEU spot rate was not much over USD 1 000 for both coasts, but, seen against the context of the current red-hot market, the South American West Coast spots are something of a ‘bargain’ right now.

    “It’s rare to see a gap of this magnitude opening up on such comparable routes, so don’t expect it to stick around too long. Stay tuned to the latest market data to find what happens next, and how to get the best value in your supply chain negotiations.”

    In the first six months of 2022, 1.5% of container volumes exported from the Far East went to the South America East Coast and 1.4% to the West (Source: CTS). Container volumes from the Far East have fallen 7.1% to the East Coast and 4.3% to the West Coast in the same period.

    Oslo-based Xeneta’s unique software platform compiles the latest ocean and air freight rate data aggregated worldwide to deliver powerful market insights. Participating companies include ABB, Electrolux, Continental, Unilever, Nestle, L’Oréal, Thyssenkrupp, Volvo Group and John Deere, amongst others.

    Xeneta is the leading ocean and air freight rate benchmarking and market intelligence platform transforming the shipping and logistics industry. Xeneta’s powerful reporting and analytics platform provides liner-shipping stakeholders the data they need to understand current and historical market behaviour – reporting live on market average and low/high movements for both short and long-term contracts. Xeneta’s data is comprised of over 300 million contracted container and air freight rates and covers over 160,000 global trade routes. Xeneta is a privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway and regional offices in New York and Hamburg.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 August 19

18:10 An important milestone for the Hapag-Lloyd and DAL integration
17:57 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:39 USC to introduce enhanced financial control of shipbuilding contracts
17:18 Diana Shipping announces sale and leaseback of m/v New Orleans and m/v Santa Barbara
17:02 Danube water levels drop exposed wrecks of German warships sunken in 1944 – Reuters
16:55 RUB 6 billion needed to support Far East shipyards to offset their investment in building crab catchers - Denis Manturov
16:27 APM Terminals attracts new services to support booming Latin American trade routes
16:01 SCZONE’s MDC and DP World sign a contract for a logistic zone in Sokhna
15:40 Shipbuilding facilities have to be upgraded for implementation of new projects by 2030 — Denis Manturov
15:22 ABS Rules guide new greener OSV
15:03 Capacity utilisation within Russia’s shipbuilding sector is quite high - Denis Manturov
14:39 CMA CGM Group and WHOI launch acoustic monitoring buoy off the coast of Savannah, to increase whale monitoring efforts
14:19 A.P. Moller - Maersk engages in green bio-methanol partnership with Debo
14:04 New operator of Sakhalin 2 project, Sakhalin Energy LLC, commences operation
13:52 APM Terminals wins auction for UPI-B Cais Sul bid, confirms investments in Suape
13:21 Xeneta real-time container rates update: Week 33
12:19 OOCL announces 2022 interim results
11:48 Port of Baku reports 15.7-pct increase of its cargo throughput in H1'2022
11:24 AKA and e-Link join hands to accelerate net-zero waterway transportation
11:07 Vladimir Putin emphasized the need to minimize delays in civil shipbuilding schedules
10:32 China ports Jan-Jul container volume rises 4.2%，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index drops in August
10:04 Morten Holm Christiansen becomes interim CFO at Topsoe
09:50 Global Ports’ revenue in H1’2022 rose by 18.2% YoY to $271.6 million
09:16 Crude oil futures fall on concerns over economic growth slowdown
08:56 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue firm upward evolution on Aug 19

2022 August 18

18:41 Yilport Holding appoints co-CEO
18:01 Propulsion and hull design can significantly reduce shipping emissions and lower underwater noise - VTT
17:42 Ghana Chamber of Shipping becomes Associate ICS member
17:31 Boskalis posts H1 2022 results
17:15 Posh acquires offshore construction vessel from BOA
16:45 Port of Aberdeen and Stillstrom to collaborate on pioneering cleantech
16:42 Daugavgriva shore reinforcement continues by the order of the Freeport of Riga Authority
16:10 Anaergia’s Toender plant to supply CO2 to European Energy A/S for green E-methanol production as fuel for container ships
15:50 Norsepower signs agreement with Dalian Shipbuilding to install Rotor Sails onboard two newbuild CO2 carrier vessels
15:33 Mechel attributes decrease in coal sales in 1H'22 to limited carrying capacity of railroads leading to FE ports
15:14 Fluxys, ArcelorMittal Belgium and North Sea Port start a feasibility study for the Ghent Carbon Hub project
14:41 Europe experiences its worst drought in 500 years - Xclusiv Shipbrokers
14:21 APM Terminals adds new services to support booming Latin American trade routes
14:15 21 ships shipped 563,318 tonnes of food products from Ukrainian ports from 1 August 2022
14:01 Global Maritime Services launches Marine Advisory for the FSRU & LNG sector
13:31 China to lift fishing ban in a phased manner in August and September - Standard Club
13:10 Ardmore Shipping expands presence in Singapore to support energy transition plan
13:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 33, 2022
12:40 The average vessel utilisation on the major head-haul trades continues to be below the threshold - Sea-Intelligence
12:37 Over 3,000 TEU transported between Russia and Europe by FESCO European Railway Network
12:20 ABS contracted to address barriers to adoption of advanced nuclear technology at sea
12:00 Maersk Tankers welcomes Korean SK Energy as a pool partner
11:40 Kalmar terminal tractors chosen by Maldives Ports
11:20 KiwiRail selects MAN's engines for new ferries
11:03 Royal IHC and Karnafuly Ship Builders sign contracts for design, engineering and equipment of four CSDs
10:36 Port of Oakland July volume drops 28 percent in July 2022
10:23 Port of Los Angeles container volume up to record 935,345 TEU in July 2022
10:14 Overhaul of Berth No. 29 drainage networks completed in Vostochny port
09:57 Port of Long Beach welcomes Pasha Hawaii LNG-powered ship
09:15 Crude oil futures are slightly up driven by a number of factors
08:46 MABUX: Global bunker indices may turn to upward changes on Aug 18

2022 August 17

18:37 NFE and Apollo funds complete $2 bln LNG maritime joint venture
18:07 Steerprop to supply a complete propulsion package for first-of-its-kind Wind Installation Vessel
17:31 Svitzer brazil strengthens fleet with two newbuilds
17:23 SFL Corporation agrees to acquire four Suezmax tankers in combination with long term charters