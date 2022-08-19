  • Home
  2022 August 19 10:32

    China ports Jan-Jul container volume rises 4.2%，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index drops in August

    From January through July of 2022, the cargo volume of Chinese ports edged down year-on-year 0.1% to 8920.8 million tonnes, the statistics of the Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China and NBSE showed.

    Container throughput of Chinese ports was 168.7 million TEUs, a 4.2-percent increase (Y/Y).

    The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the twelve major ports in China.

    Source：Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China
    Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange
