-
2022 August 19 10:32
China ports Jan-Jul container volume rises 4.2%，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index drops in August
From January through July of 2022, the cargo volume of Chinese ports edged down year-on-year 0.1% to 8920.8 million tonnes, the statistics of the Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China and NBSE showed.
Container throughput of Chinese ports was 168.7 million TEUs, a 4.2-percent increase (Y/Y).
The chart below shows the cargo throughput and container throughput data of the twelve major ports in China.
Другие новости по темам: container throughput