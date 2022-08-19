2022 August 19 10:04

Morten Holm Christiansen becomes interim CFO at Topsoe

Topsoe appoints Morten Holm Christiansen to interim CFO as Philip Eickhoff returns to the healthcare industry. Today, Morten Holm Christiansen holds the position as CIO and will maintain those responsibilities in parallel with his position as interim CFO. Morten has had a long career in Maersk and the Novo Nordisk Group and comes with relevant CFO experience.



Topsoe CEO, Roeland Baan, is confident that Topsoe will keep momentum with Morten Holm Christiansen taking the lead:



“We are on a fast track to build a strong commercial position based on our decarbonization solutions, and I have no doubt that Morten with his extensive leadership experience and financial background is the right person to support the organization in delivering on our strategy, while we look for a more permanent solution.”



On Philip Eickhoff’s departure, Roeland Baan says:

“Philip has done a great job in building a strong foundation and team to help drive our transformation, and I want to thank him for his contribution and dedicated efforts for Topsoe the past two years. I truly wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”



Philip Eickhoff will leave his position as of 31 August, and a search for a new CFO has started.



Founded in 1940, Topsoe is a global leader in developing solutions for a decarbonized world, supplying technology, catalysts, and services for worldwide energy transition. Topsoe helps its partners and customers achieve their decarbonization and emission-reduction targets, including those in challenging sectors: aviation, shipping, and production of crucial raw materials. Topsoe is headquartered in Denmark, with 2,100 employees serving customers all around the globe.