  • Home
  • News
  • Global Ports’ revenue in H1’2022 rose by 18.2% YoY to $271.6 million
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 19 09:50

    Global Ports’ revenue in H1’2022 rose by 18.2% YoY to $271.6 million

    Global Ports Investments PLC today publishes its interim condensed consolidated financial information (unaudited) for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.

    Certain financial information is derived from the management accounts. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons refer to y/y changes.

    Revenue increased by 18.2% to USD 271.6 million.

    Gross profit Adjusted for Impairment increased by 28.8% to USD 129.9 million.

    Adjusted EBITDA grew by 28.0% to USD 145.6 million, delivering Adjusted EBITDA Margin increase of 410 basis points to 53.6%.

    Loss for the period of USD 400.7 million due to impairment of USD 521.1 million.

    Free Cash Flow generation growth of 145.9% to USD 151.3 million.

    Deleveraging successfully continued with Net Debt down by USD 67.4 million and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA reduced to 1.5x (-0.5x compared to 31 December 2021).

    Consolidated Marine Container Throughput, reflecting market trends, down 22.6% y-o-y to 611 thousand TEUs.

    Consolidated Marine Bulk Throughput of 1.2 million tonnes (-53.5% y-o-y) on the back of the strategic decision to cease coal handling at VSC in 2021 to drive more profitable container volume growth.

    Management comment and outlook: After a strong start of the year, an increase of geopolitical tensions resulted in significant deterioration of the Russian container market conditions, including: sanctions introduced by other countries; increased volatility of financial markets and Russian Rouble; a significantly increased level of economic uncertainty; suspension of operations by container shipping lines and certain beneficial cargo owners; disruption of container supply chains and de-containerisation of export.

    As a result, the container business of the Group in the North-West of Russia significantly reduced, while container market in the Far East of Russia remained stronger as less dependent on European container hubs and more consumer and humanitarian goods oriented.

    Availability of well invested multipurpose terminals in two basins allowed the Group to partially mitigate negative markets trends. That became possible due to multiple factors: the growth of non-container business in the North-West as well as due to solid unit pricing driven by growing share of higher priced Far Eastern operations, one-off significant increase of container storage time, client and cargo mix change. These trends combined with strong cost control and CAPEX revision allowed 28.0% growth of Adjusted EBITDA to USD 145.6 million, Free Cash Flow growth of 145.9% to USD 151.3 million and further deleveraging with Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA reduction to 1.5x, the lowest level since 2012.

    Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput. Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign Russian trade and transit cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi-Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St. Petersburg.

    Global Ports H1’22 revenue totaled $271.6 million,  adjusted EBITDA – $145.6 million. Consolidated turnover of the Group’s sea terminals - 611 thousand TEU.

    Global Ports’ major shareholders are Delo Group, the largest intermodal container and port operator in Russia (30.75%), and APM Terminals B.V. (30.75%), whose core expertise is the design, construction, management and operation of ports, terminals and inland services. APM Terminals operate a terminal network of 75 terminals globally. 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Другие новости по темам: Global Ports  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 August 19

18:10 An important milestone for the Hapag-Lloyd and DAL integration
17:57 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:39 USC to introduce enhanced financial control of shipbuilding contracts
17:18 Diana Shipping announces sale and leaseback of m/v New Orleans and m/v Santa Barbara
17:02 Danube water levels drop exposed wrecks of German warships sunken in 1944 – Reuters
16:55 RUB 6 billion needed to support Far East shipyards to offset their investment in building crab catchers - Denis Manturov
16:27 APM Terminals attracts new services to support booming Latin American trade routes
16:01 SCZONE’s MDC and DP World sign a contract for a logistic zone in Sokhna
15:40 Shipbuilding facilities have to be upgraded for implementation of new projects by 2030 — Denis Manturov
15:22 ABS Rules guide new greener OSV
15:03 Capacity utilisation within Russia’s shipbuilding sector is quite high - Denis Manturov
14:39 CMA CGM Group and WHOI launch acoustic monitoring buoy off the coast of Savannah, to increase whale monitoring efforts
14:19 A.P. Moller - Maersk engages in green bio-methanol partnership with Debo
14:04 New operator of Sakhalin 2 project, Sakhalin Energy LLC, commences operation
13:52 APM Terminals wins auction for UPI-B Cais Sul bid, confirms investments in Suape
13:21 Xeneta real-time container rates update: Week 33
12:19 OOCL announces 2022 interim results
11:48 Port of Baku reports 15.7-pct increase of its cargo throughput in H1'2022
11:24 AKA and e-Link join hands to accelerate net-zero waterway transportation
11:07 Vladimir Putin emphasized the need to minimize delays in civil shipbuilding schedules
10:32 China ports Jan-Jul container volume rises 4.2%，Ningbo Containerized Freight Index drops in August
10:04 Morten Holm Christiansen becomes interim CFO at Topsoe
09:50 Global Ports’ revenue in H1’2022 rose by 18.2% YoY to $271.6 million
09:16 Crude oil futures fall on concerns over economic growth slowdown
08:56 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue firm upward evolution on Aug 19

2022 August 18

18:41 Yilport Holding appoints co-CEO
18:01 Propulsion and hull design can significantly reduce shipping emissions and lower underwater noise - VTT
17:42 Ghana Chamber of Shipping becomes Associate ICS member
17:31 Boskalis posts H1 2022 results
17:15 Posh acquires offshore construction vessel from BOA
16:45 Port of Aberdeen and Stillstrom to collaborate on pioneering cleantech
16:42 Daugavgriva shore reinforcement continues by the order of the Freeport of Riga Authority
16:10 Anaergia’s Toender plant to supply CO2 to European Energy A/S for green E-methanol production as fuel for container ships
15:50 Norsepower signs agreement with Dalian Shipbuilding to install Rotor Sails onboard two newbuild CO2 carrier vessels
15:33 Mechel attributes decrease in coal sales in 1H'22 to limited carrying capacity of railroads leading to FE ports
15:14 Fluxys, ArcelorMittal Belgium and North Sea Port start a feasibility study for the Ghent Carbon Hub project
14:41 Europe experiences its worst drought in 500 years - Xclusiv Shipbrokers
14:21 APM Terminals adds new services to support booming Latin American trade routes
14:15 21 ships shipped 563,318 tonnes of food products from Ukrainian ports from 1 August 2022
14:01 Global Maritime Services launches Marine Advisory for the FSRU & LNG sector
13:31 China to lift fishing ban in a phased manner in August and September - Standard Club
13:10 Ardmore Shipping expands presence in Singapore to support energy transition plan
13:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 33, 2022
12:40 The average vessel utilisation on the major head-haul trades continues to be below the threshold - Sea-Intelligence
12:37 Over 3,000 TEU transported between Russia and Europe by FESCO European Railway Network
12:20 ABS contracted to address barriers to adoption of advanced nuclear technology at sea
12:00 Maersk Tankers welcomes Korean SK Energy as a pool partner
11:40 Kalmar terminal tractors chosen by Maldives Ports
11:20 KiwiRail selects MAN's engines for new ferries
11:03 Royal IHC and Karnafuly Ship Builders sign contracts for design, engineering and equipment of four CSDs
10:36 Port of Oakland July volume drops 28 percent in July 2022
10:23 Port of Los Angeles container volume up to record 935,345 TEU in July 2022
10:14 Overhaul of Berth No. 29 drainage networks completed in Vostochny port
09:57 Port of Long Beach welcomes Pasha Hawaii LNG-powered ship
09:15 Crude oil futures are slightly up driven by a number of factors
08:46 MABUX: Global bunker indices may turn to upward changes on Aug 18

2022 August 17

18:37 NFE and Apollo funds complete $2 bln LNG maritime joint venture
18:07 Steerprop to supply a complete propulsion package for first-of-its-kind Wind Installation Vessel
17:31 Svitzer brazil strengthens fleet with two newbuilds
17:23 SFL Corporation agrees to acquire four Suezmax tankers in combination with long term charters