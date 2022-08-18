2022 August 18 17:42

Ghana Chamber of Shipping becomes Associate ICS member

The Ghana Chamber of Shipping has become an associate member of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), according to ICS's release.

Launched in 2018, the Ghana Chamber of Shipping champions and protects Ghana’s maritime industry, working with Governments, parliaments and international organisations on behalf of its members. The Chamber serves as a veritable platform for dialogue and collaboration amongst the various maritime stakeholders and articulates the views of the maritime actors towards reshaping maritime policy for national development.

The Ghana Chamber of Shipping is ICS’s third member based in West Africa, along with Liberian Shipowners’ Council and Nigerian Chamber of Shipping. This membership will strengthen relationships across the maritime sector as the industry continues to work together to find solutions to collective issues including piracy, seafarer welfare and training, digitisation, automation, and decarbonisation.