  • Home
  • News
  • Boskalis posts H1 2022 results
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 August 18 17:31

    Boskalis posts H1 2022 results

    Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) has concluded a strong first half year, according to the company's release. The utilization of the large vessels was high and with a strong increase in revenue, earnings also rose sharply, in particular due to an exceptional gain.

    Compared to last year, revenue increased by 22% to EUR 1.61 billion (H1 2021: EUR 1.32 billion). Adjusted for (de)consolidation and currency effects, revenue growth was 20%.

    EBITDA increased by 29% to EUR 292 million (H1 2021: EUR 226 million), including a book profit of EUR 50 million from the sale of Keppel Smit Towage. Operating profit including exceptional items increased by 47% to EUR 143 million (H1 2021: EUR 97 million).

    Net profit amounted to EUR 116 million, including EUR 37 million in exceptional items, whereas a year ago a net profit of EUR 72 million was reported.

    In the Dredging & Inland Infra segment, revenue increased by 46% compared to the same period in 2021 with a similar increase in EBITDA result. Where the effects of COVID-19 led to major operational inefficiencies over the past two years on projects in Asia in particular, strong growth is now coming from large projects in that region. In particular, the activities in Manila Bay have contributed to the strong revenue growth. Other noteworthy projects in progress include Tuas Terminal 2 and the Pulau Tekong Polder (both in Singapore), the Fehmarnbelt tunnel (between Denmark and Germany) and a large number of projects in the Netherlands. The hopper fleet was well utilized thanks to activities in the Philippines and at the end of the second quarter the extended Prins der Nederlanden was re-commissioned.

    At Offshore Energy, revenue increased by 3% and the EBITDA result increased by 29%. A sharp decline in the contracting activities, partly due to a volume decline at Subsea Cables, was more than offset by a good half year at the services part of the division. The utilization of the heavy transport vessels in Marine Transport & Services was exceptionally high and also Subsea Services and Marine Survey had a very good operational half year. The strong demand from both the offshore wind market and the traditional oil and gas market was partly causing this. In the second quarter the new crane vessel Bokalift 2 was commissioned and has since been working on the sizable Changfang & Xidao offshore wind project in Taiwan.

    Within the Towage & Salvage division, both revenue and earnings declined sharply. After a number of years with large high-profile projects at Salvage and significant settlement results from old projects, the first half of the year was quiet in terms of both revenue and earnings. At the end of June, the previously announced sale of the Keppel Smit Towage (KST) joint venture was successfully completed. The Towage activities are now mainly related to the terminal services of Smit Lamnalco.

    Customary holding and unallocated group costs increased in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2021. These costs were still at a relatively low level last year due to a wide range of COVID-19 related cost saving measures. In addition to the usual group expenses, a number of exceptional items of on balance EUR 36.9 million were recognized within the holding segment. A book profit was realized on the sale of KST and an impairment charge was recognized in the second quarter on equipment taken out of service.

    The net financial position declined in line with expectations but is still strong. The exceptional net cash position at year-end 2021 has decreased to almost zero, largely due to the sizable investment program, the 2021 dividend and normalization of working capital. With the available cash and bank facilities, Boskalis has a readily available financing capacity of over EUR 900 million. Solvency remains high at 49% and Boskalis comfortably meets its financial covenants.

    The order book remained virtually stable at EUR 5.37 billion (year-end 2021: EUR 5.41 billion). At Dredging & Inland Infra, more than EUR 0.5 billion worth of new work was taken on but the substantial revenue growth led to a net decrease in the portfolio. At Offshore Energy the workload rose sharply with the addition of EUR 1 billion in new projects, the largest share of which is related to offshore wind.

    Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. is a leading global services provider operating in the dredging, maritime infrastructure and maritime services sectors. The company provides creative and innovative all-round solutions to infrastructural challenges in the maritime, coastal and delta regions of the world. With core activities such as coastal defense, riverbank protection and land reclamation Boskalis is able to provide adaptive and mitigating solutions to combat the effects of climate change, such as extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels, as well as delivering solutions for the increasing need for space in coastal and delta regions across the world. The company facilitates the development of offshore energy infrastructure, including renewable wind energy. Boskalis is furthermore active in the construction and maintenance of ports, waterways, access channels and civil infrastructure, thus helping to facilitate trade flows and regional socio-economic development. In addition, Boskalis is a global marine salvage expert and has a strategic partnership in terminal services (Smit Lamnalco).

Другие новости по темам: Boskalis  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 August 18

18:41 Yilport Holding appoints co-CEO
18:01 Propulsion and hull design can significantly reduce shipping emissions and lower underwater noise - VTT
17:42 Ghana Chamber of Shipping becomes Associate ICS member
17:31 Boskalis posts H1 2022 results
17:15 Posh acquires offshore construction vessel from BOA
16:45 Port of Aberdeen and Stillstrom to collaborate on pioneering cleantech
16:42 Daugavgriva shore reinforcement continues by the order of the Freeport of Riga Authority
16:10 Anaergia’s Toender plant to supply CO2 to European Energy A/S for green E-methanol production as fuel for container ships
15:50 Norsepower signs agreement with Dalian Shipbuilding to install Rotor Sails onboard two newbuild CO2 carrier vessels
15:33 Mechel attributes decrease in coal sales in 1H'22 to limited carrying capacity of railroads leading to FE ports
15:14 Fluxys, ArcelorMittal Belgium and North Sea Port start a feasibility study for the Ghent Carbon Hub project
14:41 Europe experiences its worst drought in 500 years - Xclusiv Shipbrokers
14:21 APM Terminals adds new services to support booming Latin American trade routes
14:15 21 ships shipped 563,318 tonnes of food products from Ukrainian ports from 1 August 2022
14:01 Global Maritime Services launches Marine Advisory for the FSRU & LNG sector
13:31 China to lift fishing ban in a phased manner in August and September - Standard Club
13:10 Ardmore Shipping expands presence in Singapore to support energy transition plan
13:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 33, 2022
12:40 The average vessel utilisation on the major head-haul trades continues to be below the threshold - Sea-Intelligence
12:37 Over 3,000 TEU transported between Russia and Europe by FESCO European Railway Network
12:20 ABS contracted to address barriers to adoption of advanced nuclear technology at sea
12:00 Maersk Tankers welcomes Korean SK Energy as a pool partner
11:40 Kalmar terminal tractors chosen by Maldives Ports
11:20 KiwiRail selects MAN's engines for new ferries
11:03 Royal IHC and Karnafuly Ship Builders sign contracts for design, engineering and equipment of four CSDs
10:36 Port of Oakland July volume drops 28 percent in July 2022
10:23 Port of Los Angeles container volume up to record 935,345 TEU in July 2022
10:14 Overhaul of Berth No. 29 drainage networks completed in Vostochny port
09:57 Port of Long Beach welcomes Pasha Hawaii LNG-powered ship
09:15 Crude oil futures are slightly up driven by a number of factors
08:46 MABUX: Global bunker indices may turn to upward changes on Aug 18

2022 August 17

18:37 NFE and Apollo funds complete $2 bln LNG maritime joint venture
18:07 Steerprop to supply a complete propulsion package for first-of-its-kind Wind Installation Vessel
17:31 Svitzer brazil strengthens fleet with two newbuilds
17:23 SFL Corporation agrees to acquire four Suezmax tankers in combination with long term charters
17:12 TransContainer obtains 58.51% of SASCO stake
17:09 SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers to power world’s first hydrogen tug
16:47 Traffic along Rhine further hindered after vessel's engine failure - Reuters
16:14 Iranian company Khazar Sea Shipping Lines launches regular Caspian services between Iran and Russia
15:56 New E-Flexer ferry Stena Estelle takes up operation on 4 September
15:35 SCZONE signs MoU with Toyota Tsusho for infrastructure projects
14:55 Port of Hamburg's total throughput up 0.9 percent to 4.4 million TEU in H1 2022
14:35 Saudi Ports register 16% growth in cargo volumes in July 2022
14:25 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 7M’2022 climbed by 0.1% YoY
13:13 RUSCON launched multimodal service between Japan and Kazakhstan
12:41 DFDS reports strong Q2 results and upgrads its outlook for the full year
12:11 Philippine Ports Authority net income up 9% in 1H 2022
11:42 New floating production unit delivered to ABS Class
11:26 NYK Tokyo Container Terminal starts operations of four transfer cranes
10:58 Global Ports Holding signs 30-year concession agreement for San Juan Cruise Port, Puerto Rico
10:09 Port of Long Beach releases the Deep Draft Navigation Integrated Feasibility Report
09:41 Crowley secures subcontract for hybrid-electric ferry
09:38 Delo Group acquired Sakhalin Shipping Company
09:17 Crude oil futures rise after a fall at the previous session
08:55 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue firm downward trend on Aug 17

2022 August 16

18:11 Viktor Chernomyrdin icebreaker officially received the status of a passenger ship
17:55 Sailing ship Mir takes on board second shift of cadets this year
17:36 Wan Hai Lines acquired four 3,000 TEU containerships from CSBC Corporation
17:06 Gulf Navigation seals refinancing deal for 5 petrochemical tankers
16:42 ABP appoints the lead for Port Talbot Transformation Programme