  • 2022 August 18 17:15

    Posh acquires offshore construction vessel from BOA

    Offshore energy services provider, PACC Offshore Services Holdings (“POSH”) has bolstered its service capabilities after signing an agreement to acquire the 119-metre long, DP-3 offshore construction vessel ‘BOA Deep C’ from BOA OCV AS, according to the company's release. The vessel will be renamed ‘POSH Deep C’.

    POSH Deep C is capable of executing deep water floaters and mooring installation and removal, installation of offshore floating wind structures and mooring systems; and Subsea Umbilical, Riser, and Flowlines installation works.

    The technical capabilities of ‘POSH Deep C’ include:
     DP-3 system, suitable for world-wide ultra-deep water operations including operations in coastal waters of any state.
     Bollard Pull of up to 229 tonnes
     250-tonne Active Heave Compensated (“AHC”) crane, with depth capability of up to 2,000m
     Onboard accommodation of up to 100 pax
     Large, unobstructed deck - 1,516m2 of free deck space, allowing for flexibility during mobilisation and operations
     Large capacity towing and anchor handling winch, chain locker and fibre rope capacity

    ‘POSH Deep C’ is set to join the POSH fleet in October 2022.

    PACC Offshore Services Holdings (“POSH”), part of the KSL Maritime Group, provides offshore and subsea solutions and support services in the energy and renewables sector. With a diversified fleet of approximately 70 vessels, our services include Subsea IMR and SURF installation; floating wind transportation and installation, floating production systems transportation and installation; offshore accommodation and support vessels; and harbour towage services.

