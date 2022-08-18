2022 August 18 16:42

Daugavgriva shore reinforcement continues by the order of the Freeport of Riga Authority

This week by the order of the Freeport of Riga Authority, the repair works of the Daugavgriva shore reinforcement or the BKRR dam have been started. In order to prevent further erosion of the coastline, it is planned to reinforce a 95-meter-long section of the coastline with boulders and piles of granite stones, thus continuing the process of repairing the hydro-technical structure, which was started in 2020, says press center of the Freeport of Riga Authority.

Due to last winter's storms and rising sea levels, part of the old structures of the Daugavgrīva shore reinforcement could not withstand the load and collapsed. During the technical survey of the territory, it was detected that the concrete slabs in the damaged section of the shore reinforcement, which consists of a sand embankment and a reinforced concrete slab superstructure, have almost completely collapsed; in some sections concrete slabs are missing, while a large part of the sand embankment has been washed away.

The restoration works of the Daugavgriva shore reinforcement will be provided by the SIA “ASFALTBŪVE,” which has been selected in the framework of the open procurement procedure. According to the contract, the repair work is to be completed by the end of October 2022.

The BKRR dam was built as a shore reinforcement structure in 1997 with the aim to protect the shoreline from erosion.