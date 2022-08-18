2022 August 18 16:10

Anaergia’s Tønder plant to supply CO2 to European Energy A/S for green E-methanol production as fuel for container ships

Anaergia Inc. has signed an agreement with European Energy A/S, according to the company's release. Under the terms of this agreement Anaergia is to supply European Energy with up to 60,000 tonnes per year of liquefied biogenic Carbon Dioxide (“CO2”) for a period of 10 years.

Biogenic carbon dioxide is carbon dioxide that is released during the decomposition of organic matter such as food waste. All Anaergia plants use organic waste material to produce biogas, which is composed of methane and carbon dioxide. Once this gas is processed, Anaergia produces pipeline quality Renewable Natural Gas and a clean stream of carbon dioxide that normally gets released to the atmosphere where it originally came from. Biogenic carbon dioxide that comes from organic material is considered a desirable raw material for low-carbon fuels as its use does not add new carbon to our atmosphere.

European Energy, a major multinational renewable wind and solar energy producer, will produce green e-methanol from this biogenic CO2. Under the terms of an agreement European Energy had previously entered into with A.P. Moller - Maersk, a global leader in integrated container logistics services, with operations in 130 countries, the green e-methanol will be used to power the first container vessel that A.P. Moller - Maersk is having built to operate on this carbon neutral fuel.

Anaergia will provide the liquified CO2 from the anaerobic digesters that will operate at its plant being built in Tønder, Denmark. Owing to this agreement with European Energy, Anaergia will build a state-of-the-art CO2 liquification system at the plant.



European Energy develops, finances, constructs and operates wind and solar farms as well as large-scale hydrogen and e-methanol plants. Based in Copenhagen, Denmark, the company has a strong track record as a renewable energy operator across its 24 countries of operation. Founded in 2004, European Energy has a development pipeline of more than 20 GW of renewable energy projects.



Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (RNG), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water.