2022 August 18 14:15

21 ships shipped 563,318 tonnes of food products from Ukrainian ports from 1 August 2022

Image source: Telegram channeld of Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure

In pursuance of the initiative on safe transportation of grain from Ukrainian ports, 21 ships have left the ports of Ukraine from 1 August 2022. They have shipped 563,318 tonnes of food products including 451,481 tonnes of corn, 50,301 tonnes of flour, 11,000 tonnes of soya, 6,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, 41,622 tonnes of wheat, 2,914 tonnes of sunflower, according to RF Joint Coordination Headquarters for Humanitarian Response.

53 foreign ships representing 14 states remain blocked in six ports (Kherson, Nikolayev, Ochakov, Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny.

There still remains a danger to navigation and damage to port infrastructure from drifting Ukrainian mines off anchor along the coast of the Black Sea states.

According to the statement, The Russian Armed Forces have created conditions for the operation of two maritime humanitarian corridors, which are safe lanes for ships:

in the Black Sea - to leave Kherson, Nikolaev, Chernomorsk, Ochakov, Odessa and Yuzhnyi ports in a south-westerly direction from Ukraine's territorial sea, 307 miles long and up to 20 miles wide; in the Sea of Azov, to leave Mariupol port 115 miles long and 2 miles wide towards the Black Sea.