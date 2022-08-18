2022 August 18 12:37

Over 3,000 TEU transported between Russia and Europe by FESCO European Railway Network

Image source: FESCO

FESCO Transportation Group says it has transported over 3,000 TEU between Russia and the European countries for almost four months of since launching of its new service, FESCO European Railway Network (FERN).

The service launched in late April 2022 links Russia with the Netherlands, Germany and Italy. Container trains leave Europe every 3-4 days and come from Russia to Europe according to a weekly timetable. Transit time in both directions is 18 days and more.

Since it launching, FERN has delivered over 2,000 TEU from Tilburg (Netherlands), Milan (Italy), Duisburg and Hamburg (Germany) to Moscow (Silikatnaya station) and Saint-Petersburg (Shushary station). Exports from Russia exceeded 1,000 TEU.

Consumer goods, food, paper, etc. make the bulk of the cargo flow.

In the near time, the Group is going to expand geographic footprint of FERN by adding Yekaterinburg as a new location for shipments to Europe.

