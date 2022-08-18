2022 August 18 14:21

APM Terminals adds new services to support booming Latin American trade routes

This week saw the first call of the new SA8 service at APM Terminals Quetzal, Guatemala and TCBUEN, Colombia, according to the company's release. Using ~4,000 TEU vessels, the service offers customers increased frequency on Far East - West Coast of Latin America routes. APM Terminals Lazaro Cardenas also welcomed the maiden call of a new service operated by Transfar, connecting the Pacific with markets in North America and Asia.

Offering the deepest draft on the Pacific coast of Central America, APM Terminals Quetzal can enable larger volumes to be deployed on each call and allows customers to fully use the capacity of their vessels on these transpacific routes.

TCBUEN can also accommodate larger vessels, with a 14m draft at low tide and Super Post Panamax cranes with a 22-container maximum outreach. Through the application of the latest technologies TCBUEN offers the highest security standards in Colombia for safety, contamination and theft.

The 254m long YM ENLIGHTENMENT made the services maiden calls at the terminals. The new SA8 service is jointly operated by Yang Ming, WAN HAI LINES LTD. and Pacific International Lines Pte Ltd (PIL). A fleet of eight 2,400-3,700 TEU vessels will be deployed on the weekly service. Calling the ports of Ningbo - Shanghai - Qingdao - Pusan - Manzanillo - Lazaro Cardenas - Puerto Quetzal - Buenaventura - Valparaiso and Ningbo, a round trip will take 70 days.



The new SA8 service compliments the Yang Ming’s existing SA6 service which calls Kaohsiung - Shekou - Hong Kong - Ningbo - Shanghai - Manzanillo - Lazaro Cardenas - Puerto Quetzal - Callao - Guayaquil - Manzanillo - Pusan and Kaohsiung.



Last month also saw the first call at APM Terminals Quetzal of the fortnightly WSA6/ACSA5 service. The service, operated by COSCO and CMA CGM, employs 5,000 TEU vessels calling the ports of Hong Kong Sar - Shekou ; CN - Ningbo ; CN - Shanghai ; CN - Manzanillo, MX - Puerto Quetzal ; GT - San Antonio ; CI And Hong Kong Sar. The service was introduced to maintain a stable and smooth supply chain for customers in time for the second half of the year, which is traditionally the peak season for Latin American routes.

And this week, the ZHONG GU JI LIN with a length of 283 meters and a capacity of 4,389 TEUs, made its maiden call at APM Terminals Lázaro Cárdenas. Operated by Transfar Shipping, this is part of a twice monthly service via APM Terminals Lázaro Cárdenas, connecting the Pacific with markets in North America and Asia.



