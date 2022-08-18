2022 August 18 14:01

Global Maritime Services launches Marine Advisory for the FSRU & LNG sector

Global Maritime Services Ltd. (GMS) has announced the launch of its new Marine Department, a marine advisory service for the offshore oil and gas sector, according to the company's release.

The European Commission’s RePowerEU initiative recommends the diversification of gas supplies from other international partners in case of a disruption of Russian gas supplies in the near future. Energy providers are keen to find natural gas solutions that can swiftly fulfil the demand for power generation. This is where FSRUs come into the picture, as they are a customizable, accelerated Liquified Natural Gas import solution. Building conventional shore-based LNG import terminals can take years, whereas FSRUs are fully operational within months. Compared to onshore LNG terminals, FSRUs also require relatively low investment to start operations. Ultimately, FSRUs provide new entrants into the LNG import market with a fast-track solution to cater to their energy needs.



Founded in 2008, GMS and its experienced Marine Team will now provide tailor-fit advisory services to clients exclusively engaged in floating technology projects for the FSRU/LNG sector. GMS’s principal experts bring with them more than 30 years of practical knowledge of LNG carriers and FSRU vessels – including extensive onboard experience.



GMS’s Marine Advisory Team can also provide support for a wide range of inspections – from management system and environmental system audits, assistance with port-state control inspections, vetting and tanker management, and self-assessment inspections, to navigation, safety, cargo, and mooring equipment audits. The ten-person team includes a Marine Regulatory advisor with keen insight into the latest regulations and legislation affecting the maritime sector.



The rapidly evolving floating gas technology favours stakeholders focused on accessing more efficient and readily available gas supply options beyond the conventional pipeline gas. Tončić, along with his team, aims to make a notable contribution to their client’s business excellence by using his team’s comprehensive experience in the Regas and LNG/FSRU domain. He believes this approach will encourage the development of sustainable and efficient maritime projects.



Founded in 2008, Global Maritime Services Limited (GMS) is a service provider for the LNG/FSRU industry. The team’s expertise includes LNG Transport & FSRU Import terminals, Marine Operations and Assurance, Vessel Operation Management, Optimisation and Maritime R&D, and conducting Compatibility Studies (LNG Vessels and new FSRU projects). Specialising in Marine Advisory and End User advising on EU/UK and other funded maritime projects, the team consists of Captains/Master Mariners, as well as legal, regulations, accounting, and technical personnel to provide comprehensive support to maritime ventures.