2022 August 18 18:41

Yilport Holding appoints co-CEO

Global ports and container terminals operator Yilport Holding has announced the appointment of Boris Wenzel as its co-CEO (co-Chief Executive Officer) and Chief Strategy & Investment Officer, effective on 1 September 2022, according to the company's release.



Mr. Wenzel’s last post before joining Yilport was at CMA CGM as Managing Director of Terminal Link SAS (a JV between CMA CGM and China Merchant Ports) between 2016 and 2021; during his tenure the portfolio of Terminal Link SAS grew from 12 to 21 terminals worldwide.

During his time at Terminal Link SAS, he founded TIC4.0 in 2018, an international industry association dedicated to the elaboration of technical and digital standards for the port industry regrouping over 35 leading companies in the terminal industry sector, including Yilport Holding, where he continues to hold the title of President.

Since 2021, he has been working as a Senior Advisor for leading private equity and infrastructure funds and successfully assisted them in securing large minority stakes in two European ports. He currently holds a non-executive director/Vice-Chairman position representing a leading infrastructure fund in an investment in Europe.

Mr. Wenzel will be co-leading Yilport with Chairman & CEO Robert Yuksel Yildirim, in addition to navigating strategy and overseeing investments, expanding the company’s global footprint and high service quality. Mr. Wenzel speaks French, English, German and Spanish fluently.



