2022 August 18 13:31

China to lift fishing ban in a phased manner in August and September - Standard Club

The Chinese Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs (MOA) has announced that the fishing ban will be lifted in a phased manner in August and September. The fishing ban in the East China Sea and the South China Sea between 26°30′N and 12°N will be lifted starting from 16 August 2022, according to the Standard Club.

To regulate the shipping traffic and prevent collisions between merchant vessels and fishing vessels in Fujian waters including ports of Ningde, Fuzhou, Quanzhou, Xiamen and Zhangzhou the Fujian MSA, together with Fujian Ocean and Fishery Bureau (FOFB), announced the first batch of ten high risk warning areas on 11 Aug 2022. The warning areas are based on AIS track data and analysis results of collisions between merchant ships and fishing boats along Fujian coast in the last ten years.

Club correspondent Oasis P&I Services has released a circular, attached at the bottom of the page, giving more details of the high-risk areas. The circular also includes a schematic plan of the warning areas and a free translation of the guidance issued by China MSA.



