2022 August 18 13:10

Ardmore Shipping expands presence in Singapore to support energy transition plan

Ardmore Shipping has announced that it is expanding its presence in Singapore this year. Due to its global business and operations, Ardmore is formulating a more geographically balanced senior management team to serve the needs of its customers and partners, according to the company's release.

As part of this change, Mark Cameron, Ardmore’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), is relocating from Ireland to Singapore where, in addition to his ongoing responsibilities as COO he will also assume the role of Managing Director of Ardmore Shipping Asia and one of his key areas of focus will be further business development opportunities in Singapore and the Far East. Mark will also be working closely with Gerald Tan, General Manager of Ardmore’s Singapore office to strengthen local brand across a wide range of diverse interests.

Singapore is a vital shipping hub and market for Ardmore and for its customers, as demonstrated by Ardmore’s longstanding presence and the size of its Singapore-based team. Mark Cameron will be formally relocating in Q4 2022.