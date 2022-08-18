2022 August 18 11:40

Kalmar terminal tractors chosen by Maldives Ports

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement to supply Maldives Ports Limited (MPL) with three Kalmar T2i terminal tractors, according to the company's release. The order, which also includes two years of access to Kalmar Insight, was booked in Cargotec's 2022 Q2 order intake, with delivery scheduled for early Q1 2023.

MPL was incorporated in 2008 to ensure the efficient management and operation of government-owned ports and port facilities in the Maldives. The organisation manages and operates Malé Commercial Harbour – the main port in the Maldives located in the northwest of the capital Malé Island – and three regional ports. MPL’s current fleet includes five Kalmar TL2 and three Kalmar Ottawa terminal tractors.

The T2i terminal tractors will be supplied with two years of access to Kalmar Insight – a performance management tool that turns fleet data into actionable, impactful insights.

