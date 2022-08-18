2022 August 18 11:20

KiwiRail selects MAN's engines for new ferries

KiwiRail has selected German multi-national MAN Energy Solutions to supply the main generator engines for its new hybrid-electric fleet arriving from 2025, according to the company's release.

The Inter-island Resilient Connection (iReX) programme is a $1.45 billion investment which will see KiwiRail’s two new, rail-enabled ferries coming into service in 2025 and 2026, and the construction of new terminal precincts in Waitohi Picton and Kaiwharawhara Wellington.

“The MAN 32/44CR four-stroke engine has proven itself over approximately 3 million hours of operating experience,” says iReX Ships Programme Manager Massimo Soprano.

“Manufactured in Germany, these engines are highly efficient and will support KiwiRail’s goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Mr Soprano says MAN Energy Solutions already has a team based in New Zealand which can provide local service support for Interislander and scheduled maintenance for the two purpose-built ferries.



It is more than 20 years since KiwiRail last introduced a brand-new purpose-built Interislander ferry to its fleet. The new ferries, which are being built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea, will be more efficient and support KiwiRail’s goal to reduce carbon emissions by 30 per cent by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2050.

Bigger than the current vessels, they are being designed to cater for 30 years of freight and passenger growth.

Elvis Ettenhofer, Head of Marine Four-stroke Asia Pacific at MAN Energy Solutions says the company has entered into a contract with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard to supply the engines for the new ferries. Each new vessel will be equipped with four MAN 32/44CR engines.