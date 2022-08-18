2022 August 18 10:23

Port of Los Angeles container volume up to record 935,345 TEU in July 2022

The Port of Los Angeles processed an estimated 935,345 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in July, outpacing the previous record set in 2019 by 2.5%. The Port has set monthly records in five of seven months in 2022, according to the company's release.



“Remarkably, we continue to move record amounts of cargo while working down the backlog of ships almost 90%, a huge accomplishment by all of our partners,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said at news briefing on Wednesday.

“Even with the current rail challenges, our marine terminals are more fluid than last year. That’s due in part to our Port Optimizer data portal that allows our stakeholders to see around corners and tackle problems before they arise.



July 2022 loaded imports reached an estimated 485,472 TEUs compared to the previous year, an increase of 3.4%, and 8% higher than the previous five-year June average.



Loaded exports reached an estimated 103,497 TEUs, a 13% increase compared to the same period last year. Empty containers reached an estimated 346,376 TEUs, an increase of 5% compared to last year.



Seven months into 2022, the Port of Los Angeles has moved an estimated 6,349,248 TEUs, on pace with the record set last year.



The busiest seaport in the Western Hemisphere, the Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the number one container port in the United States for 22 consecutive years. In 2021, the Port facilitated $294 billion in trade and handled a total of 10.7 million container units, the busiest calendar year in the Port’s 115-year history. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the Southern California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura.