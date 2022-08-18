2022 August 18 09:57

Port of Long Beach welcomes Pasha Hawaii LNG-powered ship

The Port of Long Beach on Wednesday welcomed Pasha Hawaii’s MV George III, the first container ship powered by liquefied natural gas to refuel on the West Coast. The ship’s LNG-powered engines are dramatically cleaner than those of a traditional cargo ship, according to the company's release.

Following George III’s inaugural visit to Long Beach, the newly built 774-foot-long ship will begin its maiden voyage to its home port in Honolulu. And there’s another LNG Pasha ship on the the way – the Janet Marie will be the second of two “Ohana Class” container ships to join Pasha Hawaii’s fleet, in the fourth quarter of 2022, in service between Hawaii and the U.S. mainland.



Operating fully on natural gas, the new vessel surpasses the International Maritime Organization’s 2030 emission standards for ocean vessels, representing the most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly class of vessel to serve Hawaii and one of several that serve Long Beach. Energy efficiencies are also achieved with a state-of-the-art engine, an optimized hull form, and an underwater propulsion system with a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.

LNG-powered ships achieve a 99.9% reduction in diesel particulate matter and sulfur oxide emissions, 90% less nitrogen oxides and a 25% reduction in carbon dioxide compared to ships running on traditional fuels.

The Port of Long Beach is one of the world’s premier seaports. As the second-busiest container seaport in the United States, the Port handles trade valued at more than $200 billion annually and supports 2.6 million trade-related jobs across the nation, including 575,000 in Southern California.

Pasha Hawaii, an independent operating subsidiary of The Pasha Group. The company operates a fleet of seven fully Jones Act-qualified vessels and operates out of multiple port terminals.