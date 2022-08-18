  • Home
  • 2022 August 18 09:15

    Crude oil futures are slightly up driven by a number of factors

    Oil prices rose by 0.21%-0.23%

    On 18 August 2022, 08:43 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 0.21% higher at $93.85 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery rose by 0.23% to $88.31 a barrel.

    Global oil prices are rising slightly this morning driven by a number of factors including the decrease of US reserves and concerns about possible economic recession which is to affect the demand for oil considerably.

2022 August 18

16:45 Port of Aberdeen and Stillstrom to collaborate on pioneering cleantech
16:42 Daugavgriva shore reinforcement continues by the order of the Freeport of Riga Authority
16:10 Anaergia’s Tønder plant to supply CO2 to European Energy A/S for green E-methanol production as fuel for container ships
15:50 Norsepower signs agreement with Dalian Shipbuilding to install Rotor Sails onboard two newbuild CO2 carrier vessels
15:33 Mechel attributes decrease in coal sales in 1H'22 to limited carrying capacity of railroads leading to FE ports
15:14 Fluxys, ArcelorMittal Belgium and North Sea Port start a feasibility study for the Ghent Carbon Hub project
14:41 Europe experiences its worst drought in 500 years - Xclusiv Shipbrokers
14:21 APM Terminals adds new services to support booming Latin American trade routes
14:15 21 ships shipped 563,318 tonnes of food products from Ukrainian ports from 1 August 2022
14:01 Global Maritime Services launches Marine Advisory for the FSRU & LNG sector
13:31 China to lift fishing ban in a phased manner in August and September - Standard Club
13:10 Ardmore Shipping expands presence in Singapore to support energy transition plan
13:04 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 33, 2022
12:40 The average vessel utilisation on the major head-haul trades continues to be below the threshold - Sea-Intelligence
12:37 Over 3,000 TEU transported between Russia and Europe by FESCO European Railway Network
12:20 ABS contracted to address barriers to adoption of advanced nuclear technology at sea
12:00 Maersk Tankers welcomes Korean SK Energy as a pool partner
11:40 Kalmar terminal tractors chosen by Maldives Ports
11:20 KiwiRail selects MAN's engines for new ferries
11:03 Royal IHC and Karnafuly Ship Builders sign contracts for design, engineering and equipment of four CSDs
10:36 Port of Oakland July volume drops 28 percent in July 2022
10:23 Port of Los Angeles container volume up to record 935,345 TEU in July 2022
10:14 Overhaul of Berth No. 29 drainage networks completed in Vostochny port
09:57 Port of Long Beach welcomes Pasha Hawaii LNG-powered ship
08:46 MABUX: Global bunker indices may turn to upward changes on Aug 18

2022 August 17

18:37 NFE and Apollo funds complete $2 bln LNG maritime joint venture
18:07 Steerprop to supply a complete propulsion package for first-of-its-kind Wind Installation Vessel
17:31 Svitzer brazil strengthens fleet with two newbuilds
17:23 SFL Corporation agrees to acquire four Suezmax tankers in combination with long term charters
17:12 TransContainer obtains 58.51% of SASCO stake
17:09 SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers to power world’s first hydrogen tug
16:47 Traffic along Rhine further hindered after vessel's engine failure - Reuters
16:14 Iranian company Khazar Sea Shipping Lines launches regular Caspian services between Iran and Russia
15:56 New E-Flexer ferry Stena Estelle takes up operation on 4 September
15:35 SCZONE signs MoU with Toyota Tsusho for infrastructure projects
14:55 Port of Hamburg's total throughput up 0.9 percent to 4.4 million TEU in H1 2022
14:35 Saudi Ports register 16% growth in cargo volumes in July 2022
14:25 Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 7M’2022 climbed by 0.1% YoY
13:13 RUSCON launched multimodal service between Japan and Kazakhstan
12:41 DFDS reports strong Q2 results and upgrads its outlook for the full year
12:11 Philippine Ports Authority net income up 9% in 1H 2022
11:42 New floating production unit delivered to ABS Class
11:26 NYK Tokyo Container Terminal starts operations of four transfer cranes
10:58 Global Ports Holding signs 30-year concession agreement for San Juan Cruise Port, Puerto Rico
10:09 Port of Long Beach releases the Deep Draft Navigation Integrated Feasibility Report
09:41 Crowley secures subcontract for hybrid-electric ferry
09:38 Delo Group acquired Sakhalin Shipping Company
09:17 Crude oil futures rise after a fall at the previous session
08:55 MABUX: Global bunker prices to continue firm downward trend on Aug 17

2022 August 16

18:11 Viktor Chernomyrdin icebreaker officially received the status of a passenger ship
17:55 Sailing ship Mir takes on board second shift of cadets this year
17:36 Wan Hai Lines acquired four 3,000 TEU containerships from CSBC Corporation
17:06 Gulf Navigation seals refinancing deal for 5 petrochemical tankers
16:42 ABP appoints the lead for Port Talbot Transformation Programme
16:23 Port of Singapore bunker sales in 7M’2022 fell by 8.6% YoY
16:04 More than 500 workers of the port of Liverpool to strike over an ‘inadequate’ pay offer - Unite
15:38 Port of Singapore throughput in 7M’2022 fell by 3.7% to 339.1 million tonnes
15:14 Reefer container freight rates stabilise but to outpace dry box pricing - Drewry
15:04 A.P. Moller - Maersk to adopt Viking’s HydroPen container firefighting system