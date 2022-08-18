2022 August 18 09:15

Crude oil futures are slightly up driven by a number of factors

Oil prices rose by 0.21%-0.23%

On 18 August 2022, 08:43 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for October settlement were trading 0.21% higher at $93.85 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for September delivery rose by 0.23% to $88.31 a barrel.

Global oil prices are rising slightly this morning driven by a number of factors including the decrease of US reserves and concerns about possible economic recession which is to affect the demand for oil considerably.