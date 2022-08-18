2022 August 18 08:46

MABUX: Global bunker indices may turn to upward changes on Aug 18

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) demonstrated irregular changes on August 17:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 590.46 (-6.02)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 830.04 (-5.52)

MGO - USD/MT – 1142.00 (+3.57)



As of August 17, a correlation of MABUX MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs MABUX DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel grade remained undervalued in three out of four selected ports: Rotterdam - by minus $21 (minus $28 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $43 (minus $49 the day before), in Fujairah - by minus $62 (minus $75 the day before). In Houston this fuel grade remained overvalued -by plus $33 (plus $20 the day before). MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) for 380 HSFO fuel increased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Fujairah (the undercharge level decreased by 13 points), and in Houston (overcharge level increased by 13 points) on August 17.



VLSFO, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, remained overcharged on August 17 in all selected ports. The overcharge ratio was registered in Rotterdam by plus $57 (plus $48 the day before), in Singapore by plus $85 (plus $53 the day before), in Fujairah - by plus $145 (plus $134 the day before), in Houston - plus $80 (plus $48 the day before). MDI for VLSFO increased in all selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Singapore and Houston, where the overcharge level increased by 32 points on August 17.



MGO LS, according to the MABUX MBP /DBP Index, was undervalued in two out of four selected ports on August 17: in Rotterdam – by minus $7 (minus $27 the day before), in Singapore - by minus $52 (minus $61 the day before). This fuel grade remained overcharged in Fujairah – by plus $217 (plus $216 the day before) and in Houston - by plus $2 (no changes). MDI index for MGO increased in most of selected ports. The most significant changes were registered in Rotterdam where the undercharge level declined by 20 points.



We expect global bunker prices may demonstrate upward changes today. The price for 380 HSFO may increase by 4-8 USD/MT, the price for VLSFO may rise by 7-11 USD/MT, the price for MGO may increase by 15-20 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com