  • 2022 August 17 18:07

    Steerprop to supply a complete propulsion package for first-of-its-kind Wind Installation Vessel

    Steerprop, a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance propulsion systems has been awarded a major order to supply the complete propulsion package for a state-of-the-art Wind Installation Vessel (WIV), according to the company's release. The order builds upon Steerprop’s extensive support and successful track record in delivering fit-for-purpose solutions to the offshore renewables sector.

    The order was placed in May 2022 by Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine Ltd who has secured a contract for the construction of the vessel for Maersk Supply Service of Denmark. Steerprop experienced specialists have worked in close cooperation with Sembcorp Marine throughout the design process.

    The company’s scope includes six of Steerprop’s ducted L-drive azimuth propulsors with an output power of 4500 kW and two 900 kW Steerprop Tunnel Thrusters for dynamic positioning, manoeuvring, and transit operations. To support safe and reliable operations with low lifecycle costs, Steerprop Care condition monitoring is also included as part of the package.

    The jack-up type WIV features a first-of-its-kind design with a load transfer system patented by Maersk Supply Service. The design also takes into consideration the need to operate safely and efficiently in the harsh sea conditions the vessel is likely to face while serving the Empire Offshore Wind project off the eastern coast of the USA. This set up high requirements for the propulsion effectiveness and reliability, which Steerprop was able to demonstrate.

