2022 August 17 17:31

Svitzer brazil strengthens fleet with two newbuilds

Svitzer, leading global towage operator and part of A.P. Moller-Maersk, has today announced that it is further strengthening its fleet in Brazil with two newbuilds. The two new azimuth stern drive (ASD) 70-ton bollard pull tugboats will be delivered by Brazilian shipyard Rio Maguari in 2024, according to the company's release.

In 2021, Svitzer expanded its port coverage in Brazil by adding Suape and Pecem to the footprint and ordering four newbuilds, also to be delivered by Rio Maguari, as part of the company’s strong growth ambitions in Brazil. With the latest two newbuilds, Svitzer Brazil is further strengthening its fleet to meet customer demands.



The two new tugs will be from the RAmparts 2300 series designed by Robert Allan Ltd. and will be delivered in 2024.

Today, Svitzer Brazil serves seven ports in the country – Suape, Pecem, Santos, Vitoria, Rio Grande, Sao Francisco do Sul and Paranagua – with 17 tugs and employs 160 people.