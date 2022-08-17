2022 August 17 17:12

TransContainer obtains 58.51% of SASCO stake

Delo Group has recently closed the deal to acquire a controlling stake in Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO)

PJSC TransContainer has obtained the right to directly dispose 58.51% of Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO) stake (10,937,357 shares), according to the corporate information center.

On August 16, 2022, Delo Group said it had closed the deal to acquire a controlling stake in Sakhalin Shipping Company (SASCO). According to the Group’s statement, SASCO resources and competences can also be implemented for logistics projects on the Northern Sea Route as part of the NSR development program, which was approved by the Government in early August 2022.

PJSC TransContainer is among the largest intermodal container operators in Eurasia. Its fleet numbers 112,000 containers of over 166,000 TEU and over 41,000 flatcars. The company owns 37 railway terminals in Russia and operates three more terminals through its subsidiaries and joint stock companies. Delo Group is the only shareholder of the company.

Delo Group is the largest transport and logistics holding in Russia, managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms. The parent company of the Group is LLC MC Delo.

The Group's stevedoring business includes DeloPorts holding and Global Ports, a leading container terminal operator. The transport and logistics business of the Group is made up of the multimodal transport operator Ruscon and the intermodal container operator TransContainer that owns and operates the largest fleet of containers and flatcars over the entire 1520 standard railway network.

SASCO (Sakhalin Shipping Company, a joint stock company) is one of the biggest Russian shipping companies. SASCO performs two thirds of all Russian domestic sea carriages.

