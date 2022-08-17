2022 August 17 16:14

Iranian company Khazar Sea Shipping Lines launches regular Caspian services between Iran and Russia

Khazar Sea Shipping Lines (Iran) announces launching of regular services to the ports of Russia. The line has been opened under a memorandum of understanding signed by the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran.



The services foresee the calls at Russian ports of Astrakhan and Makhachkala twice a week. The first vessel, Patris, left Amirabad on August 15 and is expected in Astrakhan on August 19. Other vessels to operate on the line: Kasma, Dorita, Adrina, Nargol, Parand.



The Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) shares the schedule of the new Caspian lines (see the table).



Khazar Sea Shipping Lines owns fourteen dry cargo carriers equipped for transportation of general cargo, containers, dry bulk and loose cargo. Geographic footprint of Khazar Sea Shipping Lines numbers many ports of Caspian states – Russia , Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan as well as all ports of northern Iran.