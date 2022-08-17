2022 August 17 15:56

New E-Flexer ferry Stena Estelle takes up operation on 4 September

Stena Line´s newest addition to the fleet - Stena Estelle - currently stays at Remontowa shipyard in Gdansk for the final adjustments, so it can take up its regular service on Gdynia-Karlskrona. The first departure is planned for 4 September from Gdynia, and the new ship’s schedule is already available for bookings, according to the company's release.



Stena Estelle and its sister Stena Ebba are the two largest E-Flexer ferries ever built and will provide a boost to the Karlskrona-Gdynia route’s capacity. The 240 meter long ship offers 263 cabins, ample space for 1,200 passengers and an overall freight capacity of 3,600 lane meters, which means 15% more cargo versus current E-Flexers. The connection between Poland and Sweden is a prime example of the further increasing customer demand in the Southern and Eastern Baltic Sea area, which Stena Line so far accommodated with significant investments in a modern fleet, and an all new route between Nynäshamn and Hanko, Finland.



Stena Line is one of Europe's leading ferry companies with 38 vessels and 18 routes in Northern Europe operating 25,000 sailings each year. Stena Line is an important part of the European logistics network and develops new intermodal freight solutions by combining transport by rail, road and sea. Stena Line also plays an important role for tourism in Europe with its extensive passenger operations. The company is family-owned, was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Gothenburg. Stena Line has 4,300 employees and an annual turnover of 14 billion SEK.