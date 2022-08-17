2022 August 17 15:35

SCZONE signs MoU with Toyota Tsusho for infrastructure projects

Mr. Waleid Gamal El-Dein, chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone SCZONE , signed a memorandum of understanding with the Japanese company “Toyota Tsusho” in the framework of the cooperation between SCZONE and the Japanese investments as SCZONE is one of the main points for the global investments regionally.

The MOU aims joint cooperation between the two sides in several projects that are consistent with SCZONE economic development plan and its targeted industrial sectors.

The MOU targets several projects that include new infrastructure and developments related to decarbonization policies. The projects will include logistics, renewable energy, water support, green and blue hydrogen production, and green and blue ammonia production.