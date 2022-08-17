2022 August 17 14:35

Saudi Ports register 16% growth in cargo volumes in July 2022

Cargo throughput rose by 16% over the past month at Saudi ports, racking up 28 million tons compared to 24 million tons in July 2021, thanks to optimized organizational performance and world-class levels of efficiency, operational capability, and logistical competence, according to Mawani's release.



Statistics by the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) further reveal a 45.4% growth in general cargo at 718,082 tons, a 30.3% increase in dry bulk cargo at 4.2 million tons, and a 19.1% surge in liquid bulk cargo at 16.3 million tons.



Similarly, container throughput jumped 6.4% to 641,862 TEUs compared to 602,181 TEUs during the same period last year. Transshipments, too, spiked 9.5% year-on-year to hit 268,000 TEUs versus previous year’s volumes of 245,000 TEUs.



Moreover, 1,140 vessels dropped anchor across the Kingdom’s trade hubs at a 12% yearly growth rate. Automobile imports also soared to 78,438 units at 31% compared to 60,052 vehicles in 2021, whereas foodstuff volumes recorded a 40% uptick last month at 2 million tons.



Passenger traffic stood at 95,000 pax, a staggering leap of 70.3% from last year’s tally of 56,000. On the other hand, 615,000 cattle heads were unloaded last month under the highest standards of efficiency and effectiveness.





