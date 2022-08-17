2022 August 17 14:25

Throughput of Chinese sea and river ports in 7M’2022 climbed by 0.1% YoY

Throughput of seaports rose by 0.8%



In January-July 2022, sea and river ports of China increased their cargo throughput by 0.1%, year-on-year, to 8.92 billion tonnes, China’s National Bureau of Statistics said. In the reported period, throughput of Chinese seaports grew by 0.8%, year-on-year, to 5.83 billion tonnes.

In 2021, sea and river ports of China handed 15.54 billion tonnes of cargo. Throughput of seaports rose by 5.2% to 9.97 billion tonnes.

